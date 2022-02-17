A group of local community members, business owners, nonprofit organization members and city staff all met at Memorial City Hall on Wednesday this week to get a head start on making plans for the 2022 Wonderland of Lights festival.
Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson led the meeting on Wednesday, where she was joined by Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce representatives, downtown business owners and longtime Wonderland of Lights volunteers and many others.
The purpose of the meeting was to brainstorm new ideas for the festival this year, as well as determine the highlights and low points of last year’s festival to best determine how to address those aspects in the future.
“What I want to see is the festival to come back to its original glory,” said Sandi Bennett, who attended the meeting.
Karen Bickerdike first addressed those gathered at the meeting regarding volunteers, and the importance of attracting and maintaining a large and devoted group of volunteers to assist with the festival.
Other issues regarding volunteers, including a lack of organization and training for new volunteers, as well as the phenomenon of volunteers signing up for a shift without showing up to work it, were brought up and discussed during the meeting.
Mayor Amy Ware suggested that a packet of pre-prepared information for each volunteer position be put together and posted in volunteer locations where anyone who signs up for that shift would have access to it at any time.
“People are what makes Wonderland of Lights a festival,” Bickerdike said during the meeting. “We want people to look at volunteering like they are playing host to the City of Marshall.”
City Councilmember Amanda Abraham was also present during the meeting and stressed the importance of having volunteers put in charge of managing the various volunteer positions and status of volunteers, to relive city staff and assist younger high school-aged volunteers in working their respective shifts.
Members of the gathered group also outlined what they believed to be the biggest strengths and weaknesses of last year’s festival.
Strengths outlined at the meeting included the resilience of the festival and the continued support from the dedicated community members involved with the program. Additionally, the advertising, the ice skating rink and other programs were highlighted as major attractions for the festival.
For weaknesses, many members gathered at the meeting stated that expanded food options, the existence of Wonderland of Lights gift shop, additional signage and an increase in decorations and community participation were key weaknesses for the last Wonderland of Lights festival.
Finally, Johnson discussed the need for sponsorships for the festival, with Abraham emphasizing that the group should begin solicitation of donations much earlier in the year than they have done previously.
“We need to start in May,” Abraham said, “We can’t wait until the end of the year and last minute.”
Johnson said that the group would meet in an open meeting once a month until the festival, to continue to address the issues regarding Wonderland of Lights and how to make the festival better in years to come.
For more information about the group, or the ongoing meetings, community members can contact Johnson at johnson.garnett@marshalltexas.net.