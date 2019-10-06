Marshall residents spent their Saturday taking pride in their city by volunteering to clean and pick up trash around town as part of the first-ever Keep Marshall Beautiful Fall Sweep event.
About 200 volunteers flooded Marshall City Park early Saturday to pick up their marching orders and head out to their designated area of the city to begin picking up trash.
“It was a very successful event,” Marshall’s Tourism and Cultural Arts Director Mallori James said. “We gathered at least 250 bags of trash up and had a very good turnout with a lot of support. We plan to make this an annual event.”
The Keep Marshall Beautiful Fall Sweep event is affiliated with the larger Keep Texas Beautiful organization that has been operating for three years.
“The goal is to beautify the city and the clean it up,” James previously said. “It’s all about taking pride in where you live, and we really do take pride in our community here and this is just another way to show that.”
She said that similar clean up events have occurred in the past including the annual Clean Sweep, but that event focuses on one area, rather than the city as a whole.
Every quadrant of the city was covered in the Fall Sweep and several organizations and businesses joined in Saturday, including staff from the City of Marshall, the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, the Marshall Economic Development Corporation, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center, New Town Neighborhood Association, East Texas Baptist University, Wiley College, Texas State Technical College in Marshall and the Marshall High School ROTC.