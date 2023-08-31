Reunion Inn Assisted Living had its first open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last Friday, the event was held at their facility in Marshall. The large gathering served to reunite people with their relatives and to maintain the center’s feeling of community.
“We don’t get to see all the families all the time,” said Jacque Wise-Griffith, Reunion Inn Assisted Living Administrator. “We get to see one or two come to visit. In 2019, we had three open houses, or “family days,” as we like to call them. So this was our first time since 2020, which took a blow to my residents.”
Reunion Inn Assisted Living takes pleasure in giving independent senior citizens a lovely selection of living arrangements while yet enabling them to preserve their freedom. For the first time in three years, the residents’ families gathered to spend face-to-face time with their loved ones. The institution would hold at least three “family day” gatherings each year before the outbreak.
Children showered their parents with gifts, embraces and laughter. Attendees were treated to acoustic performances by local singer-songwriter Robert “BlindDog” Cook. Occupants would enjoyed a meal to catch up with their visiting family. The chef at the facility cooked barbecue chicken, ribs and sausage links. Other staff members, including Wise-Griffith, prepared vegetable dishes, salads and desserts. Furthermore, in reminiscences of old church days, visitors brought a lot of food, making lunch a potluck.
Wise-Griffith, who has worked in the elder care profession for over 20 years, came up with the idea of holding a large reunion for her patients and their relatives three times a year, thus the term “family day.” Because of the popularity of these gatherings, she says, “Family and the heart of the family are still alive.”