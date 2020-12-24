An ingenious leader who gave selflessly to so many is how those who knew and loved Jim Fitzgerald, a local businessman, Marshall Rotarian and past district governor for Rotary District No. 5830, remember him.
Fitzgerald died peacefully, Saturday, Dec. 19 in the loving embrace of his wife, children and grandchildren, his son Kenneth shared. He was 84.
“Jim was a Rotarian’s Rotarian,” said Ted Huffhines, who served as district governor from 2017-2018.
Huffhines said he considers Fitzgerald his mentor. Fitzgerald served as district governor in the early ‘90s. Huffhines said he was “super compassionate.”
“He was a mentor to many,” Huffhines added. “Myself and a number of our district governors in our District No. 5830 looked to him for encouragement, ideas, he was very supportive.
“Jim’s one of those guys in Rotary that’s a legend,” said Huffhines.
SERVANT LEADER
Huffhines said the amount of people Fitzgerald has helped not only in the community, but throughout the world, is innumerable.
“He really cared about other people and tried to help those who needed it,” said Huffhines.
Huffhines said Fitzgerald really believed in the Rotary mantra — service above self — and lived it.
“The resources, the money he gave, there’s no telling the number of people that have clean water or learned how to read or had healthcare provided, just because of his generosity,” said Huffhines. “He set an example and other people followed it.
“Our club wouldn’t be where it is today if it hadn’t been for the work he has done,” said Huffhines.
In 2019, Fitzgerald was very instrumental in the celebration of Marshall Rotary Club’s centennial anniversary. In addition to chronicling the history, he highlighted the history through weekly articles he wrote and published in The Marshall News Messenger.
“He was a living historian when it came to Rotary and Marshall Rotary,” said Huffhines. “I know our club benefitted greatly from his leadership, his creativity, and on top of that, Jim was very generous, very supportive of the Rotary Foundation and believed in the causes and the good works to be done. He’s going to be missed.”
THE INVENTOR
In addition to his generosity, Sam Moseley, a fellow Rotarian, was always impressed with Fitzgerald’s ingenuity.
“He not only was a good man with a generous spirit, but Jim was a genius,” said Moseley, sharing how he could easily invent new things. “He was so smart. He could build or make or figure out anything.”
“He would come up with things that nobody would come up with and then turn around and make it,” Moseley added. “He just had that ability. He just was a really unique human being.”
Moseley recalls Fitzgerald always working to complete any task he set out to do. Such was the case when Fitzgerald took on the club’s project to help restore the News Messenger’s photo archives.
“He volunteered to come in and reorganize our photo system there, so we could find photos,” former News Messenger Publisher and current Marshall Rotary President Jerry Pye said. “That was something that was badly needed so that we could ID the month, year and events based on our photo system. The system, at one time, was very good but through the years it fell in disarray.
“He along with members of the Marshall Rotary club came in and redid the system and made it much more user-friendly for everyone, including the newspaper staff, and anyone that wanted to come in,” said Pye. “I deeply appreciated the project that he led, along with the Marshall Rotary Club, to rebuild that system for the benefit of our readers.”
Pye said Fitzgerald didn’t do things for the accolades, but to make life easier for others.
“He was so well-respected; and when he talked, people listened,” said Pye. “He did the things because he wanted to, which, to me, is one of the greatest benefits you can have.”
RESPECTED MENTOR
Linda Endicott, a past Marshall Rotary president, shared how supportive Fitzgerald was to her during her tenure. She said he even offered the service of his company, Magnum Machine.
“He was an amazing gentleman,” she said. “He and his shop made several items for our flag program. He had such a heart for Rotary.”
Louraiseal McDonald, also a past president, considers Fitzgerald the wind beneath her “Rotary wings.”
“Jim was always available to help me with my Rotary needs,” she said. “When I first joined the Rotary Club of Marshall, he encouraged me to chair the Diploma Plus program. A few years later, he encouraged me to become president.”
During her tenure as the club’s first Black and first Black female president, Fitzgerald helped establish the Wiley Rotaract Club and played a role in revitalizing the Marshall High School Interact Club. He was also the editor of the club’s monthly newsletter.
“Before Jim passed, he did send all Rotarians a farewell email,” McDonald shared. “I was so shocked and I still am. I thank his family for sharing him with me because Jim was my guiding Rotarian light.”
Millie Green, also a past president, will never forget the impact he had in her life.
“I call him ‘Mr. Rotary.’ He held my hand and guided me through Rotary when I first started out in ’05,” she said. “I always remember I got my first pin as a Paul Harris Fellow (recognition) from him.”
“It was a real honor to work with Jim all these years,” said Green. “He was important to me. He was a great educator.”
Services are pending with Meadowbrook Funeral Home.