From Staff Reports
The Marshall Rotary Club celebrated 100 years of changing lives in East Texas and beyond on Saturday.
Marshall Rotary Club President Barbara Judkins spoke to the guests gathered at Marshall Convention Center on Saturday for the organization’s Centennial Celebration Dinner.
“You may not see the people that Marshall Rotary helps feed or helps learn to read, but that’s the beauty of Rotary; we take your $20, your $10 and your $5 and we use it to do good all over the world,” Judkins said.
Judkins outlined some of the most recent beneficiaries of the Marshall Rotary Club’s giving, including Mission Marshall, the Harrison County Literacy Council and a community in Guatemala that now has new equipment in the maternity ward of its hospital to help increase birth rates.
“The 100 flags you see outside of the Convention Center tonight represent our current service project and fundraiser,” Judkins said. “When we started in 2011, we sold 80 flags around town, and this year we will put out 800 flags. Those help fund our donations to different organizations.”
Wiley College choir students performed live music throughout the Saturday event, and Bear Creek Smokehouse catered. Rotary International President Mark Maloney traveled from Alabama to join in the festivities.
Maloney, an Alabama attorney, has been a Rotarian since 1980. He is a past president of the Rotary Club of Decatur, Alabama and served as Governor of District 6860 in 1989-90.
He also served as a member of the board of directors of Rotary International in 1999-2001 and as the aide to Jonathan Majiyagbe of Nigeria, the president of Rotary International for 2003-04.
Maloney was a trustee of the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International in 2004-08 and was the vice chairman of the trustees in 2006-07 and 2007-08.
Maloney also served four terms as chairman of Rotary International’s Operations Review Committee and was the chairman of the 2014 Sydney Convention Committee and vice chairman of the Rotary Foundation’s Future Vision Committee.