The Rotary Club of Marshall recently completed the delivery of dictionaries to third grade classes in Marshall, Karnack and Hallsville.
This is an annual project of the Marshall Rotary Club to assist with literacy which is one of Rotary goals to give back to the community. The Marshall Club has delivered dictionaries to third grade students for over 25 years
The club supports education through scholarships, donations and service projects. Other educational programs by the Marshall Rotary Club include Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) which is an intensive leadership program for high school students that teaches leadership skill while having fun.
The Marshall Rotary Club also provide annual college scholarships to worthy student furthering their education. Four-way Speech competition is held in the spring for high school students where the students must prepare a five to seven minute speech to illustrate the Rotary Four-Way Test. Over 900 dictionaries were delivered this year to third-grade students.