Marshall Rotary Club made things a little brighter for the Harrison County Rainbow Room heading into the new year, presenting the entity with a collection of gift cards to benefit local foster children.
The Rainbow Room is overseen by the Harrison County Child Welfare Board, who works closely with Child Protective Services to provide needs.
“This is just part of the Marshall Rotary Club giving back to the community and helping; and the Rainbow Room was a good organization that we could help with our dollars, leading into the new year,” said Marshall Rotary Club President Jerry Pye.
Pye said Rotary Club members graciously gave out of their own pockets to finance the gift cards.
“It’s the membership making donations to help somebody else in their time of need,” said Pye. “One of the facets of Rotary is to help other folks and give them a hand up when they need it. We think a lot of what LaDarius (Carter) and his organization is doing and it was our opportunity to give back to the community.”
Rotarian Louraiseal McDonald, who headed up the project, said the club was immensely moved by a presentation from Harrison County Child Welfare Board president, LaDarius Carter, who enlightened them on the plight of local foster children.
“A lot of people were moved by his presentation; and during his presentation he pulled out a trash bag and he said: ‘Just imagine you’re a small child and you’re given a trash bag and you have 10 minutes to put everything you want and need in this trash bag,’” McDonald recalled.
“They might not think about getting a toothbrush, toothpaste, or underwear,” she said of the young children.
“It’s just a blessing that Rotary is able to contribute to the Rainbow Room and all the efforts that they do,” said McDonald.
She said the Rotary club gave from the heart to provide the $100 worth of gift cards, ranging from Subway to Whataburger and Walmart.
“We really gave from our heart,” said McDonald. “It’s just a couple of gifts cards to help, because you just never know a child’s situation regardless of their age, when their parents or caretakers are on drugs and they have nothing.”
Carter said the Harrison County Child Welfare Board thanks Rotary Club members for their generosity. He noted the gift cards will be used for necessities that aren’t immediately provided by the Rainbow Room.
“Currently, the purpose of the Rainbow Room is to supplement and provide clothing and other things that children in foster care may need,” said Cater. “We’re finally to a point now where the Rainbow Room is fully stocked.
“Children that are removed from their homes and brought into the care of the state now have clothes that they get to keep and they have shoes and all of their needs,” he explained.
However, “one of the areas we still lack is when there’s a removal, a lot of times there’s a need for food and sometime of random supplies that’s not the usual clothes and diapers,” explained Carter.
To fulfill the need in the past, Department of Family and Protective Services employees have come out of their own pocket to purchase immediate needs such as food or a car seat when a child is removed from their home.
“What we will do is reimburse those workers for the cost that they incurred,” said Carter.
“What’s going to happen with these gift cards that they Rotary Club have donated is those will be readily available to the DFPS staff members, and that way they don’t have to worry about having to pay for (items) and then be reimbursed.
“They’ll be able to pay for it with these gift cards,” he said. “They have children that have to be removed and need food immediately.”
The gift cards will also come in handy in the event foster children have to sleep in the offices of case workers due to the lack of available foster homes.
That’s often the case for older teens, who unfortunately have a harder time being placed into foster homes.
“So those teens end up spending the night, days or weeks even in the DFPS offices,” said Carter. “If a child has to sleep at the office, those case workers will be able to go and use the restaurant gift cards to buy food.
“It’s a major burden to take off the DFPS staff workers…to help out the foster care parents, children and state employees,” said Carter. “We’re extremely grateful because these kids are our kids; they are Harrison County kids. It’s great to see members of our community stepping in. They saw a need and fulfilled it. We’re thankful to the Rotary Club for their continued support.”