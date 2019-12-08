Hundreds flooded the streets of downtown Marshall on Saturday to celebrate “Christmas Around the World” at Marshall’s annual Christmas parade.
“We had 95 participants, including Santa Claus himself,” said Rachel Chapman, Marshall Main Street manager.
Entries included lighted trucks, trailers, dancing teams, marching bands, antique cars, monstrous trucks, wreckers, horses, four-wheelers, fire trucks, churches, walking units and more.
“The theme is ‘Christmas Around the World,’” said Chapman. "For instance, the Girl Scouts kind of drew some inspiration from the Wonderland guide the News Messenger printed - Girl Scout variety traditions around the world.”
“Last year when we did Candy Wonderland, ESD (Emergency Services District) No. 3 won most unique and best lighted overall,” she said. “They had some gingerbread men climbing some gingerbread house that was on fire, and it moved and everything was cute so it’s always fun to see how people top theirs from the year before.”
Judges were posted near Marshall’s crown jewel, the historic county courthouse, to get the best view of the hour-plus long grand parade.
“There are eight awards given out. They’re going to do best school band presentation, best equine /horse entry, peppiest marching, best lighted car, best lighted entry, best lighted truck, best lighted agriculture and most unique entry,” said Chapman.
Parade winners will be announced at a later date.