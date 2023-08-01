Marshall High School Big Red Pride member Charley Hayley was recognized after being selected as a 2023 UIL Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest Outstanding Performer at a recent school board meeting.
Marshall ISD had 20 students advance to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble competition held in May, and brought home a combined 21 medals, including the Saxophone Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and Trombone Ensemble competitions. MISD participants Charley Harley and Vinuth Gamage each received gold medals for their superior ratings during the contest.
There were approximately 100,000 students who participated in the regional UIL music contests. Out of the competing musicians from districts across the state who performed at the 2023 Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest, only two to three percent of the solo performances earned the distinguished honor of being recognized as an Outstanding Performer. Hayley was among the select students chosen to receive the award.
“Charles Hayley plays a trombone and is very talented,” said Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley at the school board meeting. “His parents said they didn’t really ever participate in music and he just picked it up.”
“We’re very excited,” said Langley.
According to the UIL, students who earned a Division One Rating at the region competition are eligible to advance to the UIL Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest, where each solo judge may designate exemplary soloists as Outstanding Performers.
“The Outstanding Performer Award represents the attainment by an individual of superior musicianship as demonstrated in the exacting competition of the Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest,” reads the official TSSEC website.
Hayley is set to be a senior at Marshall High School in the 2023-24 academic school year and currently plans to further his education and major in music after he graduates.