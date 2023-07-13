The Marshall ISD JROTC unit was recently awarded the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence Award for the academic year 2022-23, placing among the top five percent of all Air Force JROTC units worldwide.
The prestigious “Silver Star” award recognizes the support of schools and local communities by all AFJROTC units, and is earned by units with the highest per cadet average of community service hours planned and conducted by cadets under supervision of instructors. The award symbolizes the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, as well as the contributions of the instructors as mentors.
“They feel like they’re being recognized, and there are so many times that these kids do so much and they don’t get recognized for it,” said Master Sgt. Brian Cumberland. “With this award, they get to put that ribbon on their shirt and know they were a part of that.”
Marshall’s JROTC unit performed a total of 4,404 community service hours through a variety of partnerships and events to support Harrison County as well as the surrounding area, averaging an estimated 40 hours per cadet. This placed the unit in the top 44 out of 870 overall units worldwide. All of the AFJROTC units combined for over 1,258,882 community service hours.
The AFJROTC mission is to “develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community,” and community service represents one important method utilized to help achieve this goal. The AFJROTC Headquarters described the importance of how community service positively impacts cadets, schools, communities and the nation is a critical component of what the organization teaches.
“This is an incredible accomplishment, and all units are congratulated for their efforts in supporting their communities,” read the announcement from Colonel Johnny R. McGonigal of the AFJROTC Headquarters. “We recognize that it is not just about ‘hours,’ it is about the positive impact that these hours represent.”
The Marshall JROTC unit participated in many different school activities throughout the academic school year of 2022-23. This included the Color Guard presentation at all of the Marshall ISD home football games and pep rallies, graduation ceremonies for Wiley College, Marshall Early Graduate School and Marshall High School, as well as the Senior Scholarship Night and New Hope Christian Academy on Veterans Day.
The Marshall JROTC unity also helped with several different community-focused events in Marshall and the surrounding area including the Taste of Marshall, Girl Scout Cookie Load, Night to Shine, Wreaths Across America ceremony, 9/11 First Responder Stair Climb, Christmas Parade and Marshall trash pick-up among many others.
Within the school district, the unit participated in the Community In Schools Resource Fair, Unity Day and Fall Arts Show, and gave a presentation to the Marshall Junior High students. The unit also acted as chaperones for the i-Fly field trip.
The students who were part of the Marshall JROTC unit distinguished with the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence award will be given a certificate and “Silver Star” ribbon to commemorate their achievement. The ribbon features the “Silver Star” and represents the community service that earned each member the award.
“We’re really pushing ribbons this year so they can see their recognition and see what they’re doing,” explained Cumberland. “Not everybody will have that ribbon. The freshman coming in will not have it, so they’ll have to push to be able to get it.”
The “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence is among the most prestigious awards to be given to JROTC units worldwide, and represents the ongoing efforts of Marshall’s JROTC unit to engage and support the local community with a mission for unit members to become better citizens.
“To see the cadets being involved and wanting to be involved is so great,” said Cumberland.