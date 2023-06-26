Texas State Technical College in Marshall has been awarded a $633,000 Natural Science Foundation Advanced Technical Education grant as part of efforts to create a new liquified natural gas specialized program in the process operations department.
After an application process which took three years to complete, the department will be use the Natural Science Foundation (NSF) Advanced Technical Education Grant to open a new degree program specializing in liquified natural gas. The awarding of the grant for TSTC to begin this new program is aimed at both growing the college’s opportunity portfolio and offering new opportunities to students.
“What we’re doing is helping to increase our portfolio of what we’re going to offer our students, but it’s also looking at the climate today in oil and gas and where it’s going in the future,” said TSTC Campus Department Chair for Process Operations Nicholas Cram. “I see it as a lot more opportunities.”
The grant will go towards the development of a curriculum in liquified natural gas as well as research and implementation of a multiple entry and exit point system through MEME and Proficiency Based Education (PBE) methods. The grant will include the development of curriculum and workforce training program, working with instructional designers, and coordinating with vendors including Tech Labs, Petroskills and Voovio.
The vendors partnering with TSTC for the specialized program will provide essential learning resources for the participating students. Tech Labs is set to provide a four-station liquified natural gas simulator; Petroskills is set to provide liquified natural gas liquefaction software; and Voovio will provide liquified natural gas plant software. These resources will help to better use both digital and in-person instruction instructions with everything from augmented reality to real scale models.
The application for the NSF Advanced Technical Education grant consisted of an extensive three-year process. The first year includes the implementation of vendor partnerships, career mapping for the liquified natural gas specialty, a fully developed and approved curriculum, multiple instructors completing a G4 liquified natural gas Petroskills course, and participation of industry partners in the career pathway development. Year two will finalize the multiple entry and exit points in the program through MEME and PBE usage and enroll students for the 2024 fall semester. Finally, year three will consist of final assessments and the continuation of the program. Throughout this process, the process operations department will also be required to provide the NSF with annual reports for data analytics.
The process of implementing the grant will begin with the rollout of the specialized degree program at TSTC currently scheduled for the semester beginning August 2024, following the presentation of the curriculum to the Curriculum Committee planned for August 2023.
“This is going to provide students with an education that is going to lead to a job in a career field that is going to be expanding in the oil and gas space,” said Cram. “The Department of Labor statistics indicate that jobs in this particular space for natural gas will see an increase of between 18 to 23 percent.”
The Natural Science Foundation was established in 1950 as an independent federal agency that supports science and engineering in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The Advanced Technical Education program grants feature a focus on two-year Institutions of Higher Education and encourages proposals that support the recruitment, retention, and completion (certificate, degree or program) of groups historically underrepresented in STEM and are showing increased interest in advanced technology careers. NSF states that their investments account for about 25 percent of federal support to America’s colleges and universities. In the fiscal year of 2022, the NSF estimated that the Advanced Technical Education program funded new awards totaling $69 million to qualifying Institutions of Higher Education.
Students who will be enrolling in the new liquified natural gas program in fall 2024 will enter the traditional process operations degree plan and participate in various specialized courses centered on liquified natural gas, potentially including introduction to gas processing, natural gas production and refrigeration.
“With this degree program, you are still going to have all the classes that allow you to work in a chemical plant, you would just also have that specialty area in liquified natural gas in addition to that,” explained Cram. “I tell my students this all the time, there’s no such thing as bad knowledge.”
The process operations department at TSTC features graduates who are among the highest paid on campus. Process operations is generally described as the combination of two or more raw materials which have to be controlled and monitored to make a product. This requires a process operator by companies in order to reach the desired final product. It can come from distillation or chemical manufacturing, but ultimately represents the process that companies use to create products for their customers.
As the push for a reduction of the carbon footprint in energy usage across the United States grows more prominent, Cram sees the creation of this liquified natural gas specialized program as a means to better prepare students for careers in the oil and gas industry in the future and expand on what TSTC can offer students through career development. The move to establish the new program has been supported by those in the department as well as leadership at TSTC.
“I was very pleased with the support we are getting both locally and also from the Chancellor on down at TSTC who supported the program,” said Cram.
“There are projected to be a lot of jobs opening up because of this,” said Cram. “It’s going to be a good deal for our students and for TSTC.”