Marshall’s Texas State Technical College hosted a new student orientation on Aug. 11 ahead of the start of the upcoming fall semester.
The new student orientation welcomed 74 new students to the college. The students were greeted by instructors and staff after receiving their new TSTC IDs.
“You are a family here, not just a student,” said Marshall TSTC’s Enrollment Executive Michelle Atkinson. “The staff is going to help you realize how much you mean to us, how we serve you, and how you will become a TSTC family.”
The new student orientation covered topics such as code of conduct at the college and services offered to students including the Advocacy and Resource Center and the Career Services Department. Benefits of these services include access to resume writing, interviewing assistance as well as mock interviews, and job searches.
The event provided students with the opportunity to meet the instructors in their programs, tour the campus and facilities guided by either instructors or enrollment coaches, and gain assistance with logging into the TSTC online student portal ahead of the Fall semester.
“A lot of folks don’t know that TSTC is here or what we do,” said TSTC Provost Barton Day. “Please let folks know we’re here. Let them know of your experience and how you found us. Lead somebody else to the same water. It’s a great place. You’re going to enjoy it here, I promise you.”
The new student orientation was attended by new students such as Elysse Mitchell, who gained experience as a Navy intelligence analyst, and Angela Beach, who will be joining her son on campus who is in the automation and controls technology program as well as her husband who is Marshall TSTC’s senior enrollment coach. Mitchell will be joining the computer networking and systems administration program for better opportunities in the workforce outside of the military, and Beach will be joining the drafting and design program to pursue her passion for art and design.
“I was getting denied because I didn’t have a degree,” said Mitchell. “I figured TSTC was great because my brother went here. He loved this campus.”
“I’ve never really found out what I wanted to do with things like that,” said Beach. “My kids are older, and we decided it was time for me to go to school. I’m feeling excited to start something new.”
The new student orientation process will continue at TSTC until the final day on Aug. 25 before the first day of the fall semester, currently set for Aug. 28.