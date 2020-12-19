The next time you pass a bell ringer in front of Walmart, Kroger or Super One, Marshall Salvation Army has one message: please donate.
Many may not realize what donations are able to provide each year through the Salvation Army. Services that the nonprofit offers includes utility assistance with gas, water and electric, rent, summer camp, Thanksgiving gift food boxes, partnering locally with the Empty Stocking Fund to help families with Christmas gifts, a two night hotel stay for individuals/families that are transient, a hotel stay for individuals/families that have been victims of a disaster such as a fire, tornado or flooding, gas vouchers or a bus ticket for those that are transient, Walmart gift cards and providing Christmas gifts to children whose parents are incarcerated.
This holiday season the Marshall service unit of Salvation Army is aiming to raise $20,000 during the 2020 kettle campaign. As of Saturday afternoon, the Marshall unit had raised $16,052.48 throughout the holiday season, thanks to donations from the public.
Those who want to give donations directly to the Marshall Service Unit can drop funds in any local red kettle which are stationed at Super 1 Foods on Pinecrest, Kroger’s and both doors at Walmart from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Giving ends through the red kettle campaign on Christmas Eve.
Saturday, East Texas radio personality Cynther Jones took time out of her schedule to volunteer as a bell ringer for the second year in a row.
“It feels good to give back,” Jones said. Vigorously ringing the bell while donning a mask as a COVID-19 precaution several individuals stopped to donate at Super One on Pinecrest and just to give the bell ringer a ‘Happy Holiday’ or ‘Merry Christmas.’
With COVID, volunteers are down for Salvation Army this year, according to Kettle Coordinator Brenda Green. However, each bell ringer volunteer receives a COVID-19 Safety Kit which includes disposable mask, disposable gloves, a disposable apron and hand sanitizer wipes as well as training on how to stay safe and interact with the public.
For those wanting to volunteer and spread some Christmas cheer it is not too late and they can signup on registertoring.com which allows volunteers to choose a location in Marshall, create a profile with a time and date to ring the bell. Additional questions may be answered through the Salvation Army office at (903) 927-2428.
Those who may not want to drop a donation at a red kettle location can still give funds to the Marshall Service Unit by sending checks to P.O. Box 425, Marshall, TX, 75670 or by dropping donations at the Marshall office located at 600 E. End Boulevard South.