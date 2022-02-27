The Marshall community, and residents of the country at large, together mourned the death of Raymond R.E. Josey, local owner of Josey Ranch and multiple rodeo hall of fame inductee, earlier this week.
Josey died on Feb. 24, with visitation planned for Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Josey Ranch and services planned for Monday, at 1 p.m., also at the ranch.
“It is with a heavy heart that we at the Josey Ranch must share the news that our founder, mentor and beloved family member, Mr. R.E. Josey has been called home to our Lord and Savior in Heaven,” Josey Ranch employees wrote on the business’ website, “Our hearts are warmed by the outpouring of love and support we are receiving from all over the world.”
Josey, like so many other community members, came to the Marshall area with his wife Martha Josey, who was a Marshall native, after the two married in 1966.
He grew up in Post, Texas, a small city in Garza County, and began competing in calf roping when he was just 17 or 18, according to Rodeo News.
Josey began by competing with the American Junior Rodeo Association and continued afterward in the amateur rodeo circuit, eventually having to find a balance between his work in the oil field with his passion for competition.
Passion won out for Josey, who told Rodeo News that he found he could make more money competing in rodeo than in his full time job, quitting his oil field work in 1965 to compete full time.
It was around that time that Josey met Martha, his now wife, at a roping in Hillsborough. Martha Josey previously told the News Messenger that when she met her husband, he only had eyes for her champion horse, Cebe Reed.
Martha Josey, a rodeo champion in her own right, had won 52 races in a row on Cebe Reed, and Josey was immediately attracted to the fiery rodeo champion and her prize winning horse. The two married in 1966, with Josey telling Rodeo News about the time, “I invited her out and we got to going together and I got the horse”.
It was just a year after they first married that the couple started their first school and clinic, a tradition that would grow into the oldest running rodeo school in the country, known as Josey Ranch, here in Marshall.
For over 50 years, the couple has worked to train multiple generations of barrel racers and roping champions, with students traveling from across the country to spend some time at Josey Ranch training with R.E. and Martha Josey.
Along with his legacy as the founder of the oldest rodeo school in the United States, Josey is also an inductee in the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Rodeo Hall of Fame and the Texas and the Ark-La-Tex Sports Museum in Shreveport, Louisiana. Josey won years and years of competitions in calf roping, even going so far as to be an American Quarter Horse Association world champion calf roper.