As a component of the citizen-driven Mobilize Marshall plan, the city of Marshall was charged to enhance the appearance of the community through an anti-littering campaign.
With an education program from the volunteer citizen board of Keep Marshall Beautiful, the Marshall Police Department has also been proactive as requested by our residents.
Since implementation by the Marshall Police Department, there have been five littering citations and one littering warning issued.
- Three pleaded NO CONTEST and paid the citation.
- One plead GUILTY and paid the citation.
- One was not paid and went to a warrant.
- One was a warning citation.
“The anti-littering campaign is one component of the multi-stage approach to enhanced appearance for Mobilize Marshall,” Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr said. “Other valuable components include increased code enforcement, address derelict buildings, establish neighborhood redevelopment program, improve curb appeal for the entire city and establish gateway signage.
“I commend Chief Cliff Carruth and the Marshall Police Department for listening to the input of our citizens and taking action to deter littering in our community,” Rohr said. “The actions of the Marshall Police Department serve as an example of how seriously the citizens of our city take the issue of littering.”