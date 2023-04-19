Trustees with the Marshall ISD school board received an update this week regarding the district’s new and special programming put into place in the 2022-23 school year.
Bethany Venable, the district’s fine arts and physical education coordinator gave an update regarding a number of new and reworked aspects of the school district during Monday’s regularly scheduled school board meeting.
Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy
The update outlined how the first year has gone for the district’s new fine arts academy at Price T. Young Elementary School, including the cosmetic renovations done to the school to offer a more colorful and artistic environment for children in attendance.
Venable stated that throughout the school, new murals and 3-D sculptures have been added to liven the space and encourage students to think creatively while they are at school.
“The kids have really taken to the new space, and they have a lot of pride in their school,” Venable said.
She added that the school also installed a new PTY letter sign, where the Y is missing, offering students and staff alike the opportunity to pose with the sign and “be the Y in PTY.”
The school also added outdoor musical instruments to its playground area for children to enjoy.
“Because it is a fine arts academy, we want to be very cognizant of students with different abilities, especially physical disabilities,” Venable said, explaining that the instruments are designed to be played by students at all levels of physical ability.
The school has also looked at continuing to expand its fine arts programming and integration into the next school year, with a new musical theatre class being added to the curriculum for fifth grade students.
This class is in addition to the ongoing arts integration efforts at the school, which combine an artistic element into all of the core curriculum classes.
Sam Houston STEM Academy
Venable stated that the staff at Sam Houston STEM Academy is also working to become a nationally certified STEM campus through NISE, the National Institute for STEM Education.
She stated that NISE is well known as the leader in STEM education on district campuses, and that those working at Sam Houston have already been able to reach 11 of the 27 indicators needed to be officially certified by the institute.
Nine teachers at Sam Houston are currently undergoing teaching certification as well, which Venable stated allows the teachers to be up to date on a range of new STEM teaching methods and offers a range of professional development opportunities for them.
The district has also been working with a coach to assist those teachers in the NISE certification process, with Venable stating that the school expects to have it fully complete by May 2024, though it will likely occur before that time.
MAV Maker Program
Venable also gave an update to the school board on the new MAV Maker Program, which was spear headed by Superintendent Richele Langley and Coach Jack Alvarez.
The goal of the new program is to offer consistency throughout all MISD schools when it comes to athletics, to better prepare students at a younger age for high school level athletic programs.
Starting at MISD elementary schools, the PE programs now use the same calls and whistles used by high school coaches during their warm-up and gym classes.
Though Venable stated that aspects of the high school warm-ups have been altered for younger students, the whistles and rhythms of the workout are kept the same. This allows younger students to enter high school and junior high with a better understanding of the program, and allows those students to grow even farther within their athletic abilities without losing time to explain the work out methods.
Already, students in elementary schools around Marshall have begun watching videos of, and practicing to, the calls of high school coaches.
Venable stated that the program is also working to expand what athletics are offered across all campuses, with a tennis back board and golfing range being erected at Marshall Junior High School for student use.
Additional School Programming
Venable also outlined the school district’s partnership this year with the Marshall Regional Arts Council, who was able to organize and sponsor programs at every single MISD campus for this school year.
Students were treated to juggling shows, musical performances, and even a performance of traditional Spanish dancing.
“Every single campus was able to have a special performance this year thanks to this partnership,” she said.
The Marshall Symphony Orchestra also performed twice for MISD students in the last school year, all free of charge for students.
“All in all, there have been a lot of great things happening,” Venable said.