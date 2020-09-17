Two new businesses opened their doors in Marshall on Tuesday with roaring success.
A new coffee shop called Stagecoach Coffee Co. at 409 E. Grand Avenue along with Marshall’s first Wingstop, located at 101 E. End Boulevard S. opened this week, with both businesses receiving a warm welcome in the form of large crowds on their first days.
“We were slammed,” said one of the Stagecoach owner’s Jackie Starr. “We blew our sales goal out of the water.”
The new coffee shop is located in the old Dinner Belle building, which became available after the restaurant relocated earlier this year to 4803 E. End Boulevard.
“We are just so excited to be part of this community,” Starr said.
The new shop has a drive-thru window, which Starr says makes the location stand out locally.
“There are a lot of people who are maybe in a rush or on their way to work who want coffee, and parking in downtown can be difficult sometimes, so this ended up being the perfect location for a drive thru,” Starr said.
Along with locally sourced coffee from Mt. Pleasant, the shop offers Lotus energy drinks, which are plant based, along with a full menu for breakfast and lunch.
Starr said that her business partner, Sherry Jones, is in charge of the food menu, while she does the coffee, which makes them a great team.
“After COVID broke out I ended up losing my job, and I called Sherry up and I said ‘would you think I was crazy for opening a coffee shop?’ and she said ‘No, and I’ll do it with you’ and so here we are,” Starr said.
The two revamped the inside of the old building themselves, adding unique seating options, new decorations and even a book shelf to give the place a comfortable ambiance.
Starr said that even with some new store issues, which included longer wait times on their opening day than they would have liked, the opening of the store went extremely well.
“I am grateful for everyone who has been coming out to support us, and I can’t wait to continue to grow here in Marshall,” she said.
Wingstop General Manager Luis Carrillo said that the restaurant received similar success during their first day on Tuesday.
“We didn’t really advertise that we were opening, but as soon as the community heard about it we were very busy,” he said.
The new location offers the classic Wingstop options of wings with a variety of sauces, along with sandwiches, fries and a number of other classics.
Carrillo said that the location was chosen because so many locals in Marshall are forced to drive into Longview for wings and other similar food items, making Wingstop the perfect local place to fill that need.
He said that the store brought about 20 new jobs to the community, and that they are still hiring for certain positions.
“Everyone has been really patient with us as we deal with the large quantities of orders,” he said.
Carillo added that while most of the stores orders are coming in from online and for pick up, they have still received a number of walk in orders as well.
“We are just really happy to be here in Marshall, it’s a great place and the community seem to really enjoy having us open,” he said.
Both StageCoach and Wingstop plan to host grand openings later this year, when business settles down and they are able to plan a big event.
More information on the grand opening events will be posted as soon as it becomes available.