The victim of the June 15 shooting in Marshall has died of his injuries, according to family members, who have identified him as Demarcus Sheppard on social media.
Marshall PD Public Information Officer Lt. Len Ames would not confirm the identity of Sheppard, or share any additional information on the case.
A press release from the Marshall Police Department on June 16, the morning after the incident, stated that at about 8:30 p.m. two patrol officers heard gun shots when traveling on East Grand Ave.
Multiple gunshots were fired at Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk Street, and MPD Emergency Communication Center received several calls after about the shots.
Officers responded immediately to the scene where they reported a crowd of people were gathered. A bystander then informed officers someone had been injured.
Officers requested EMS and located one male victim with a gunshot wound near the basketball courts. Officers administered first aid until the Marshall Fire Department arrived and transported the patient to the hospital.
According to family members this victim was Sheppard, who was in hospital care from June 15 through this past weekend when he died of his injuries.
The Marshall Police Department requests that any witnesses who may have seen or recorded the incident please contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4540, or if you wish to remain anonymous contact Marshall/Harrison Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.
Family members have also pleaded with the community on social media to come forward with any available information.