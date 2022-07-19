At least one person was injured and three arrested after a series of shootings on Bledsoe Street, Marshall police said.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to gunshots. When officers arrived, they found that shots had been fired at people gathered for a party. One person had been shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle, police said.
Police said investigators found numerous shell casings while processing the scene, and that several cars and a vacant house had been struck by projectiles.
"The gunshot victim questioned at Christus Medical Center Emergency Department said he was walking to his car when he was shot," MPD said. "None of the subjects could identify who had been shooting."
Police said officers were called again to Bledsoe Street around 4:30 a.m. in reference to a car accident. When they arrived, officers found the car was empty.
"Officers located the driver, who had been on Bledsoe Street to check on his mother’s house after the previous incident that night," MPD said. "Unknown subjects began shooting at him and he fled."
Police said one adult male and two juveniles, none of whom were identified, have been arrested in the case. MPD said the investigation is ongoing.
“The Marshall Police Department is utilizing all of our resources in this case," Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. "We will continue to do so to bring those responsible to justice and protect our community.”
Anyone with information about the actor(s) is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.