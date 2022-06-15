“June,” a musical anthem composed by Marshall pianist, author, photographer and playwright Gayle Ewing-Keys, will make its debut this Saturday at the annual Juneteenth commemorative program.
“I’m so excited. It’s just a blessing. Just for people to hear it, that’s just in and of itself amazing,” said Keys. “It really is.”
The commemorative program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Julius S. Scott Sr. chapel on the campus of Wiley College. Keys said while the song was written and composed in observance of the holiday last year, this year will be its first public performance.
“I own Forty Music Productions and the Arts Alliance. I play the piano, and so I came up with the song and the lyrics and I produced it for recording,” she said, noting she released it online last year in celebration of Juneteenth 2021.
“This year, I got involved with the Juneteenth parade and they asked to be able to sing it at the commemoration when they kick off the parade,” she shared. “So they’ll be singing it at Wiley’s chapel to kick off the parade, so I’m really happy.”
Keys is happy to have had two Marshall natives, LaDonna Gaut and Heather Buffin Pena, lend their voices on the recording. Gaut performed on the original online release of the song; Pena sings on this year’s recording.
“Heather will also sing the song at the Marshall commemoration to kick off the parade,” said Keys.
June
The song is a moving tribute, honoring the now federal holiday of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
“I came up with that because most African Americans grew up celebrating the Fourth of July and the history of African Americans obtaining freedom from slavery gets lost in the messaging,” the songwriter said. “By celebrating June, we get to celebrate our heritage as well.”
“The lyrics in the song take you from the beginning up until present day,” Keys described.
The song kicks off with the lyrics “We celebrate June. Our freedom didn’t come soon.”
The lyrics “We celebrate kings and queens…” celebrate African Americans’ royal lineage prior to enslavement.
“I wanted the song to be focused on (knowing), especially children, that our beginning didn’t start with slavery,” said Keys.
From its royal roots in Africa, the song then carries the listener to the journey of enslavement.
“So the song takes us from kings and queens, and then we go into the slave into slavery. And we (in society) don’t celebrate the slave.
“We kind of look down because it’s so sad; but I want to uplift them,” said Keys. “I wanted to celebrate them, because if it weren’t for them, where would we be? And that’s for Blacks and whites. They came, taken from a foreign land, to come and build the Promise Land, so we need to not forget them in that whole scenario, because they went through a lot. So they’re in there; that’s the second part.”
The third phase of the song, “We celebrate our civil rights, for our equal right to life,” highlights the civil rights era.
“We celebrate our civil fight, because we can’t forget that,” said Keys. “That brought us to present day.”
“We celebrate you and me. Together we can be free. We unite in June to celebrate all we are and can be,” the song repeats.
Keys produced the online video to the song herself. It’s been a labor of love for her, and something she never imagined was in store.
“I started out doing photography (in her career), then I wrote two books, and then I went back into the piano,” she shared. However, “God pulls it all together.”
“I’m not this well renowned photographer; I’m not this best seller, but now all of that, the photography helped me to develop the video, the writing helped my lyrics. He had a plan,” she said.
How it Started
Keys is a retired federal auditor with a master’s degree in accounting. With her newfound love as a musician, she is a member of the American Federation of Musicians Local and the Marshall Music Club, which is a part of the Texas Federation of Music Clubs. As a member, she served as the club’s historical photographer and web administrator for two years. Keys is also former member of The Marshall Art League, where she became the club’s historical photographer and web administrator for four years. She is also a former board member of The Marshall Regional Arts Council, where she held the secretary position for two years. Keys’ nonprofit, The Arts Alliance LLC, is a member of The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
Keys, a Wiley alumna, is thrilled to be able to share her musical gifts at her alma mater. She established Forty Music Productions after returning to her love for piano after a 40-year hiatus.
“The name of my company is Forty because it took 40 years for me to come back to the piano,” she chuckled. “As a kid, from the age of 15, I stopped and then 40 years later, I picked it up, which was eight years ago.”
A newlywed at the time, her husband, who is also a skilled musician in his own right, encouraged her to pursue her dream.
“My husband, he’s a drummer, he encouraged me when I said I want to get a piano,” she said.
Keys then turned to the online piano program “Web Piano Teacher” to help hone her skills.
“I went to the web piano teacher, and he uses a method to help you jumpstart yourself,” she said. “It develops your ear more for the piano.”
Once she started playing, the influence of the late legendary jazz musician Miles Davis ignited a fire that led Keys to the path of songwriting.
“I started playing and somewhere along the line, I started listening to Miles Davis and I would go listen to his interviews and he said (in essence) any musician that’s worth their salt, at some point should kind of branch out and be more creative. I was playing a lot of other people’s music — like most people do — and it was becoming redundant, and I just started practicing and playing on my own, trying to make sounds and different things and that’s how I got into it,” said Keys.
She learned how to produce her own song using “Produce Like A Pro,” a professional online recording program for aspiring engineers and producers.
“I wanted to be able to move from the piano to an actual song,” said Keys. “My teacher is (founder) Warren Huart; he’s well-renowned all over the world. I’ve been with them ever since.”
Keys said the fact that beloved civil rights activist and “Grandmother of Juneteenth” Opal Lee is a Marshall native and also a Wiley College graduate further inspired her to pen the song “June.” Lee fought diligently to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.
“Ms. Opal Lee, ‘the Grandmother of Juneteenth’, she went to Wiley, so that encouraged me to keep going,” said Keys.
T-shirts featuring the lyrics of the song June will be available for purchase at the commemoration program.