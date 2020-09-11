The city of Marshall began work on the site for the new animal control center Thursday, which will be located at 2502 East Travis Street.
Mayor Terri Brown went on Facebook live to announce the projects beginning to the community, showcasing construction vehicles working in the background on the new lot.
Brown thanked Bud McCracken, a local community member, and driver of that construction vehicle, who is donating his services to the city of Marshall for this project.
“I am thrilled and excited to be here,” Brown said. “This is a long time coming.”
The new animal control center has been in the works for the city for over a decade, according to Brown, who said she has supported the project since she began on the commission in 2017.
“I believe it was like 15 years, so for this day to finally be here is great,” Brown said.
The project is a key piece of the city’s 2019 Mobilize Marshall plan, that was created with community input.
Brown also recognized the work of former Commissioner Gail Beil, who spear headed the project for many years before her death in 2019.
“She worked extremely hard, she was pro animal shelter and pro animals,” Brown said. “I want to say thank you Gail Beil and her family members for the support she has given over the years, for many many years, for the new animal shelter.”
City Spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that the work would focus on the flattening of the ground for the site, which must be completed before the city can host a ground breaking ceremony.
Nickerson added that if all goes according to plan, the groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this month.
On May 28 this year Marshall Commissioners approved a deal with the Marshall Independent School District for the site, which is two acres of land owned by the school district.
In return for use of the land for the new center, the city agreed to construct a road on the adjacent two acres that would assist the Junior High School with traffic build up during the school day.