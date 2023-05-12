Second-graders from Marshall ISD’s Sam Houston STEM Academy engaged in an innovative lesson of math, science and history through the arts as they toured the Michelson Museum of Art and the Harrison County Historical Museum on Tuesday.
“The Harrison County Historical Museum is always pleased to welcome students from all area campuses and districts,” said Museum Director Becky Palmer. “Our partner in this ‘Stem Academy Second Grade Day at the Museums’ was The Michelson Museum of Art. Olivia Runnels, director of education there, involved the students to various activities related to their newest exhibition.”
“We are always delighted by students’ reactions to all locations of our museum and exhibits,” said Palmer.
Ms. Hurley, one of the second grade teachers, expressed how thrilled they were to be able to tour the museums.
“It is an honor to be able to teach our students about the local history in Harrison County,” said Hurley. It shows “they can grow up to be anything they want to be.”
At the Harrison County Historical Museum, students visited the Services and Sacrifice exhibition, which honors the county’s veterans, and toured the main courthouse exhibits, learning about the Westward expansion and the populations of that era through the use of symbols and graphs.
“During the 1870s, we had the most people come here. They came for the railroad,” Palmer explained to the pupils, pointing out the bar and circle graphs that described the populations throughout the various decades, starting with the 1940s to the 1900s.
“The railroad was moving west across the southern states, and they were coming straight through from Louisiana into Texas,” said Palmer. “And at this time, Marshall, Texas was the only part of Texas that had intrastate railroad. You could take goods from Marshall, Texas and ship them to Shreveport and on east from here. At this time, Marshall, Texas in Harrison County was the most populated city in Texas. We’re not the most populated anymore, but at that time we were because we were the only folks with a railroad.”
The students also learned about the county’s indigenous residents — the Caddo Indians.
Sporting crafty feather headbands, the students learned about the Indians way of life, from the food they ate to the homes they made.
“The indigenous people here were the Caddo Indians. The Caddo Indians were not Nomads; they did not chase animal herds; they didn’t have to, “Palmer said, noting the East Texas area was full of fish, deer and other game for them to eat.
Palmer also noted that they built their own hut-style homes, similar to the replica at the museum, built out of sticks and straws. The students were also able to get an up close and personal look at several Caddo artifacts, discovered right here in Harrison County.
“You know they came from Harrison County by the markings on each pot. The women made the pottery and they did the markings with sticks,” Palmer described. “Every tribe had their own thing. So that’s how we know these are from Harrison County.”
At Michelson Museum of Art, Olivia Runnels, director of education, introduced the students to the artwork of Leo Michelson, who is the namesake of the museum and whose artwork is in the museum’s permanent collection.
“We had about 110 kids — all of the second grade,” said Runnels. “They started off with a tour. We learned the history of Leo Michelson, his artwork, his style and his story as a Latvian Jew and his journey to America during World War II,” Runnels said of the Russian-American artist.
The students also learned about the Michelson’s exhibit currently on display, Poco a Poco by Fort Worth-based Chicano artist John Miranda. The exhibition will be on view through July 29.
“In his work, he uses this process called Encaustic (paint), so he uses beeswax to make that art, specifically,” explained Runnels. “And because of that, we wanted to tie in his show with the beeswax.”
“It’s spring time so we focused on pollinators and kind of how beeswax makes honey hives; so they talked about how bees pollinate things, how they get nectar and then they travel….”
The science lesson through the arts also discussed the role of water and wind, as well.
“We talked about how that beeswax comes from the abdomen and then they make their hive,” said Runnels.
To bring the lesson to life, the students made their own honey beehives and honeybees as a craft, using tissue paper.
“It was very 3-D on a two-dimensional paper,” said Runnels. “They learned the parts of a bee, so we really discussed bees and pollinators and what they do for us and how John was able to use beeswax as well in his art.”
The field trips are always a pleasure for the museum.
“It’s wonderful to have the STEM kids in,” said Runnels. “We did a similar field trip with the first graders, as well.”
Palmer said the county historical museum also invites schools to tour their exhibits anytime for a fun-filled day in education.
“Our organization’s mission is education and we invite any teachers interested in bringing their students to museum exhibits to call (903) 935-8417 extension 1,” said Palmer.