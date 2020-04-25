On Friday, city of Marshall businesses began to start some operations with the official opening of retail-to-go in town.
A number of businesses who were labeled nonessential are now getting back into work with the opening of retail-to-go, which allows curbside services of any business interested in reopening.
The retail-to-go order was one of three major changes made by the Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency to the city’s operations.
The other two changes are that all restaurant employees must wear masks at all times, and the person handling money cannot be the same person in an establishment handling food.
The order was posted on Tuesday, and will remain in effect until further notice is given by the city. Another part of the order requires businesses to have a safety monitor assigned at the entrance and ccupancy is limited to five persons per 1,000 square feet.
A number of local boutiques took advantage of the new order on Friday, utilizing social media to open up retail-to-go in Marshall.
Debbie Parker, the owner of Deborah’s Boutique in Marshall, said that she has been working this whole shut down to find unique ways to advertise her business.
Before Friday, Parker said that the store was only operating through online orders, like many other businesses labeled “unessential” during the virus outbreak.
“I have been in business for over 30 years, and I have seen a lot of stuff. The stock market crashed, there was 9/11, but nothing like this. Nothing where I had to shut down my business, or worry about paying my employees, which luckily I have been able to do,” Parker said.
Kay Oney with Kay Kay’s boutique in Marshall said that her store also has been operating exclusively from online orders since the shut down, and that the new order did not change operations too much for her.
Oney said that the only major change is that now customers have the option to do a pick up order at the store, as well as a free contactless delivery option to local residents.
Parker said that though it has been a difficult time, the store has used social media in a range of ways to promote different items they have in the store. Parker said that the store hosted a curbside fashion show, where community members watched women in a number of different outfits, and were able to use a menu to select portions of items they liked and purchase them.
The group also uses Facebook live to show items available for sale, where community members are able to comment with the item number, their size, and their contact information to be able to purchase the item.
Oney said that though her store has not made any major changes with the new order, she is very excited to begin opening back up and getting back to business.
“I am so grateful for that,” Oney said. “I feel like everyone is still trying to be cautious while also working to make sure businesses can start making money again. It feels like an ending is finally coming up.”
Like most other retailers, Parker said community members are able to pick up ordered items from the store or opt for online ordering or delivery. For more information or to order from Deborah’s Boutique go to www.facebook.com/DeborahsBoutique/.
For more information on the store or to make an order from Kay Kay’s Boutique go to www.facebook.com/kaykaysplace.
The Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce is also working on a list of businesses that are doing curbside and delivery in the area, which community members can find at www.marshalltexas.com/curbside/?fbclid=IwAR0Kpt90LKiFaOpo8HXxRYCRXEEI_Pt1jgITyCnBmYo0Y3nxysfCM77LtqM#retail