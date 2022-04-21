Students at Sam Houston Elementary School recently competed in a robotics competition. All seven teams from the school represented Marshall well, with one team place in the challenge completion. Kaitlyn Brown and Ashlyn Keith placed second after two tiebreakers.
Marshall students do well at robotics competition
- Special to the News Messenger
