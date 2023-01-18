Marshall UIL academic students competed at Pine Tree on Saturday.
Vinuth Gamage, Walt Truelove, Angie Pham, Jonah Baird, Natalie Hernandez and Julius Johnson competed in current events, taking home first place as a team. Walt Truelove earned second place individually, and Vinuth Gamage earned third place.
Carol Williams competed in ready writing and took home second place for her essay. Walt Truelove earned fifth place in copyediting. Jayden Townsend earned second place in headline writing.
Natalie Hernandez, Malachi Baird, Jonah Baird and Julius Johnson competed in literary criticism, and they earned second place overall as a team. Natalie Hernandez earned sixth place individually.