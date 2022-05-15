A group of Marshall High School students spent their Saturdays this school year volunteering as tutors at a district elementary campus — and the results of that tutoring are evident in a recent increase of academic performance.
The Starfish Society, created by Kate Truelove, Maggie Truelove, Walt Truelove and Sam Palmer, is staffed by members of the National Honor Society at Marshall High School and tutors students at William B. Travis Elementary School.
Travis Elementary School Principal Tamekia Johnson, recently described how the older students’ selflessness and initiative has resulted in an increase of academic performance on benchmark tests provided by the district throughout the year — proving the Starfish Society’s effectiveness and positive impact.
“This is so amazing, and these students truly are unsung heroes,” Johnson said. “The high school students came up with this idea as a way to give back to the district that they’ve benefited from so much. They then worked to raise about $10,000 to fund the program, and they selected our elementary campus to implement their plan because we are a Title I school, meaning we have a high percentage of students from low income families.”
Johnson said with the raised funds, the Starfish Society then sat down and planned targeted lesson plans for tutoring and planned snacks, activities and transportation for their younger counterparts to attend the Saturday tutoring.
“They raised the money and they used the money to purchase snacks, to pay teachers and plan activities,” Johnson said. “The volunteers then spent their Saturdays alongside the teachers tutoring the students.”
Johnson said the Starfish Society is so influential at her school that the organization is included in her annual campus improvement plans that must be published and submitted to the Texas Education Agency.
“The Starfish Society meets with our campus administration each summer as we work to form our annual campus improvement plans,” Johnson said. “We talk about data and begin planning for the next school year.”
Johnson said the Starfish Society’s impact on her school and students is obvious in recent data obtained from benchmark tests provided before the start of the annual STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) tests.
“To have these kids come in and pay it forward is amazing, and to be able to show that they are making academic progress here is incredible,” Johnson said.
The Starfish Society students began tutoring the elementary school’s fifth grade students in math and reading, two areas of the annual STAAR exam the campus needed to see targeted improvement.
Johnson said benchmark data shows yearly increases in the group of students tutored last year and this year.
Spring benchmarks administered in March showed the fifth-graders improved in all areas, including the percentage of students approaching, meeting and mastering the reading exams, according to the TEA’s grading system.
“We saw a 30 percent increase in the number of students approaching, a 27 percent increase in the number of students meeting the required reading exam level and a 14 percent increase in the number of students mastering the reading exam,” Johnson said.
The campus saw the same improvement across the board in math, she said.
“We saw a 26 percent increase in students approaching, a 17 percent increase in students meeting and a 10 percent increase in students mastering the math exam,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the data proves the impact of the Starfish Society.
“This is accountability based on growth,” she said. “Just to have these kids willing to put back into the district what they got out of it is just amazing — they truly are the unsung heroes of the district.”