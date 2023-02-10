Students in the Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy’s Leaders of Tomorrow program are making waves not only in their school, but outside as well, by giving back through service in the community.
For their January community service project, the group teamed up with the school’s Communities in Schools site coordinator, Myra Gomez, to conduct a food drive to benefit the food pantry. On Thursday, the students along with McFarland, Gomez and Price T. Young Principal Blake Langley delivered the more than 800 pounds of food to Mission Marshall to help the food pantry replenish their shelves.
Darlene Dotson, site manager for the food pantry, was touched by the students’ desire to give.
“I think it’s fabulous,” said Dotson.
“I think it’s always such a wonderful thing when a child starts developing a servant’s heart early on,” she said. “Being a servant is part of being a leader. So I think that’s wonderful.”
Sponsor and fifth grade teacher Demetria McFarland said the group “has been working diligently since the beginning of the school year, making an impact on both their campus and the community.”
“In September 2022, our leadership group participated in the annual Marshall Clean Sweep event, where they picked up trash on each street that’s in the vicinity of the Price T. Young FAA campus,” she said. “In October 2022, the group participated in the annual National Night Out event hosted by the Marshall Police Department. Our leaders’ message for the National Night Out event was ‘Don’t be an Airhead, Say NO to Crime’; they also handed out airheads candy to young and old alike that attended the NNO event. The leadership group donated clean grocery bags to Mission Marshall’s food pantry in November 2022, which are used during their food distribution. December 2022, they participated in the annual Marshall Wonderland of Lights Christmas parade.”
Dotson said Thursday’s donation of food, ranging from canned goods to fruits and vegetables, will help the food pantry tremendously.
“Our donations start dropping in February because it’s after the holidays and things, so we’re always really thankful when something like this occurs,” said Dotson. “It helps us give a variety to our guests.”
The approximately 825 pounds of food provides items for 687 meals, Dotson said.
The fifth grade students shared Thursday how fulfilling it is for them to be a part of such a program that allows them to be of service to others.
“We really help a lot of people, like a lot of people!” said Zoey Cruse, sharing she’s very proud of herself and her peers.
“It feels good to help other people,” said Zoey.
Fellow fifth-grader Aiden McCray echoed her sentiments.
“It feels giving back to the community,” said Aiden.
Princess Sessions and Selena Garcia said they had fun conducting the food drive, collecting the various items.
Langley, the school’s principal, noted how proud he is of the students.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them. They did a phenomenal job,” said Langley.
McFarland noted that the leadership group, along with the help of Gomez with Communities in School, collaborated with the annual nationwide “Souper Bowl of Caring” event, which is held annually prior to the Super Bowl football game. Through the campus-wide food drive, the leadership group collected nonperishable food items starting Jan. 9 through Feb. 8, to be given to the Mission Marshall food pantry. The class donating the most nonperishable items was awarded a pizza party for their contributions.
Gomez shared how excited she was to be able to partner with the school as her first year as CIS site coordinator on the campus.
“I just really want to thank our students, the teachers and our supportive principals, because without them this would not have been possible,” said Gomez. “This is my first year here at PTY, and it is such a great school.
“It was really amazing to see the entire school get together as one and give back to our community,” she said. “As Denzel Washington once said ‘Don’t just aspire to make a living, aspire to make a difference.’ That’s what I tell students all the time.”
McFarland also noted how proud she is of the students’ giving spirit and efforts as they truly exemplify the leadership group’s motto: “Leaders of Tomorrow, helping and serving our communities today!”
“We just want people to know that we’re doing a lot of great things at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy, and that our students are not only leaders of tomorrow, but they’re serving their communities today,” the teacher said. “This is definitely something that we’re incorporating right now to take on to junior high school, high school, and college.
“We just want it to be a part of their lifestyle, so this is the foundation of it all,” said McFarland. “This is something I’m truly blessed [to be a part of], and these kids have helped me more than I’ve helped them. I’m just real thankful for their efforts.”
In addition to the food drive this month, the group is also making handmade gift cards to give to local nursing home residents.
“These kids are just going at it,” said McFarland. “They’re steady looking for more [community service]. So it’s truly a blessing.”