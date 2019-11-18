Sam Houston Elementary School students Jesus Aparicio-Lopez and Latham Ingram were named honorees in the Marshall ISD Police Department’s “Chow Down with the Chief” program for the week of Nov. 15 on Friday.
As this week’s honorees, Jesus and Latham chose to enjoy lunch with Marshall ISD Police Chief Joe Arledge and Principal Jerry Hancock at Jucy’s Hamburgers.
Jesus is a son of Valerio Aparicio and Martina Ernestina Lopez, and Latham is a son of Zachery and Amanda Sanders. Both are fifth-grade students in Mrs. Hines’ class.
The Marshall ISD Police Department wishes to thank Golden Corral for their participation in the “Chow Down With The Chief” program. Jucy’s Hamburgers is one of seven local restaurants that participate in the program.
“Chow Down with the Chief” helps to facilitate and develop positive relationships between law enforcement and community, and students. Each week, Chief Arledge visits a Marshall ISD campus and escorts and treats lucky students — chosen by their principals for good citizenship, behavior and grades — to lunch at a participating Marshall restaurant.