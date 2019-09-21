The Marshall Symphony Orchestra and the Marshall Regional Arts Council hosted a competition for vocalists for this year’s fundraiser concert.
The concert, which is titled Voices: The Heartland Concert, is at 8 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Marshall, with general admission tickets on sale at the door for $30.
According to Director Kermit Poling this is the first time the series has held auditions for performers, and that it makes the concert a totally unique experience.
“No one else is doing this,” Poling said, “This concert it completely unlike anything else.”
Winners have been rehearsing since their selection at the end of August.
Winners include:
Betty Boothe
Boothe is an Intake Coordinator for Medical Equipment and Supply from Carthage, Texas. She has been performing since she was 13 years old.
Boothe is a mother of two and has one grandson. She has been a resident of Texas for 15 years, having been born in Berlin, Germany.
She is a vocalist in the Suede & Steel band.
Boothe opened for Hal Ketchum and competed in a contest with Tracy Lawrence the year before he hit it big. She was also formally a vocalist for the band Dusty Boots on the Hayride Show in Carthage.
Miriam Black
Black is a Marshall resident and the owner of Lil Off Beat Entertainment and Karaoke. She has been performing since 1990.
In 2015 Black and her sister won America’s Funniest Video for a 10k round and had the pleasure to meet Tom Bergeron.
Joe Buck Crisp
Crisp is a Marshall resident and is the District Director for State Representative Chris Paddie.
He plays piano and saxophone and has been performing for over 40 years. He sang his first solo in front of a crowd at four years old and has traveled to 15 area nursing homes to sing each month for Birthday parties.
Chase Dawson
Dawson is the General Manager at Carthage Hardware. He plays guitar and bass and has been performing for 6 years.
Dawson enjoys playing music and is the Youth Adult Leader at Central Baptist Church Carthage.
He is also the President of the Country Music Hayride and The Esquire Theater in Carthage. He is a very involved leader in the church youth and he takes runs of the Youth Band.
Dawson is the Lead Singer for The Southern Impact Band based out of Carthage.
Missy Monroe
Monroe is owner of Monroe Brothers Paint and Body Shop and is from Carthage. She has been performing for over 20 years.
She has been married for 18 years, and has four children. and Mimi to 2. Monroe and her husband have been in the band Dusty Boots for over 10 years.
Levi Pilkington
Levi is a foreman at East Texas Septic and is from Harleton.
He plays guitar but also played tuba in high school, and has been performing and writing songs for two years
Quinn Ponder
Ponder is an Instructor at Kilgore College in Longview and is from Marshall.
She has been performing since the age of 3.
Quinn can be heard almost every Sunday at First United Methodist Church where she performs.
She previously worked as a professional dancer performing in many musicals, taking on the role of Annie at age 9.
Judy Sievers
Sievers is a retired professional singer, hair stylist and business owner from Waskom.
She plays the guitar, piano and has been performing for 55 years, since she was 5 years old.
Sievers has worked professionally as a singer in various bands for many years.
Presley West
Presley is 12 years old and is a student at Marshall Junior High. She plays the guitar and drums and is a beginner songwriter.
She just started playing piano and is a Junior High Cheerleader as well as a member of the All Star Cheer at Texas Rage Cheer in Marshall.
Presley also takes monthly acting and modeling classes in Shreveport.