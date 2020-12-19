The simulated neighing from a trumpet in 'Sleighride' could be heard throughout downtown Saturday night along with applause and laughter as members of the Marshall Symphony Orchestra performed their final concert of 2020.
Along with the ambiance of the beautifully lit courthouse square, horse drawn carriage rides, cider and hot cocoa from nearby Joe Pines Coffee Co. and snacks from nearby vendors, a large crowd gathered in Telegraph Park. Socially distanced from each other, many with masks on, residents and visitors gathered for a last minute chance to enjoy holiday tunes and get in the Christmas spirit.
The MSO brass quintet featured Douglas Lockard on trumpet, Mark Crim on trumpet, Rachel Phillips on horn, Nathan Phillips on trombone and Jeremy Gressman on tuba.
The MSO quintet entertained audience members with everything from classical favorites such as 'Jesu Joy of Man's Desiring' by Johann Sebastian Bach to holiday favorites such as 'Deck the Halls.
Their next concert will be held in January, free, at Telegraph Park.