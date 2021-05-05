The Marshall Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its week of events this Tuesday, leading up to the group’s annual Voices 2.0 concert on Saturday.
The organization kicked off events on Tuesday with their Dixieland on the Square concert, held at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall.
The event was free and open to the public, with members of the Marshall Symphony League working with Cajun Tex to offer meals with blackened chicken and fish to community members for $10 a plate, as a fundraiser for the organization.
Tiffany Ammerman, with the orchestra, said that the organization decided to move all of their events outside to Telegraph Park this year to offer a venue that allowed the community to spread out more, keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols.
“It actually worked out really well, with the outdoor venue, it gives us more space,” Ammerman said.
Events for the rest of the week leading up to the Voices: 2.0 concert on Saturday will continue Wednesday at Telegraph Park at 7 p.m. where two orchestra members and a guest guitarist from Louisiana will perform music inspired by Mexican culture in recognition of Cinco de Mayo.
Ammerman also said that Central Perks will be selling nachos during the performance to community members.
On Thursday, the group will host a “Conversations with the Conductor” event, featuring conductor Kermit Poling, which will once again be hosted at Telegraph Park starting at 6 p.m.
Poling will be giving away prizes and talking to community members about the symphony, as well as asking trivia questions to those in attendance.
Ammerman said that on Friday community members are welcome to come out and enjoy rehearsals by the orchestra for the Voices: 2.0 concert.
The winners of a previous competition for spots performing with the orchestra will practice with the Marshall Symphony Band that evening, giving community members their first look at the competition winners.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday Cajun Tex will be out once again serving crawfish to community members for $12 for an adult plate and $6 for a child’s plate, with funds benefitting the symphony. At 7 p.m. rehearsals begin.
Ammerman said that around 30 people auditioned for the competition earlier this year, with nine finalists selected. Finalists included three winners from last years competition.
On Saturday the Voices: 2.0 will begin at 8 p.m. outside of the Harrison County Courthouse, with BBQ Express and Martha’s Kitchen on site offering food, and Central Perks offering spirits.
This is the only event throughout the week that is not free to attend, with general admission tickets on sale before the event for $25. Ammerman said that table spots are also still available for interested community members, with a 10 person table available for $1,000 and a six person table available for $500.
Community members interested in purchasing a table should contact LeAnne Beavers at (903) 926-1030 as soon as possible. General admission tickets are available through www.marshallsymphony.com, as well as at a number of local retail locations.
This years concert will feature a new arraignment of classic and contemporary country music, including titles by artists Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell and many more.
Poling himself created the new arraignment along with Peter Brennan, which will be performed for the first time publicly on Saturday.