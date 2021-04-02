Auditions for the Marshall Symphony Orchestra’s Voices 2.0 concert competition open up Saturday at Telegraph Park starting at 7 p.m.
This completely unique competition offers local vocalists the opportunity to perform with the orchestra during its Voices Concert, planned for Downtown Marshall on May 8.
“This type of event is almost unheard of in the orchestral world,” said director Kermit Poling, “We are excited to get back to it and perform.”
Saturday’s auditions are free to participate in, and open to people of all ages and regions. Community members interested are able to register at the beginning of the audition event on Saturday.
This weekend’s event will be the first of two qualifying auditions, from which the orchestra will select a number of finalists.
The second qualifying audition will be hosted at the Jefferson Institute on April 10, at 7 p.m., with final auditions scheduled for April 17 at Telegraph Park.
Poling said that the concert will feature a new arraignment of classic and contemporary country music, including titles by artists Garth Brookes, Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell and many more.
Poling himself is working on creating the new arraignment along with Peter Brennan, which will be performed for the first time publicly for the upcoming concert.
“It’s very exciting to have something new, and to be able to get back to performing,” Poling said, “Like everyone in the performing arts, last year was hard for us, but we are having the auditions and the concert outside, so it feels like we can finally start doing something again.”
Tickets for the Voices 2.0 concert are currently on sale through the orchestra’s website at www.marshallsymphony.com. General admission tickets are $25, with tables available for $500 and $1,000.