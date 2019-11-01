The Marshall Symphony Orchestra is preparing for it’s first concert of the year scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.
The concert is titled “Escapes and Meditations” and will be at Baker Auditorium on East Texas Baptist University Campus.
According to conductor Kermit Poling, the concert will feature the music of Alan Hovhaness, Ottorino Respighi and Ludwig van Beethoven.
“We are very excited about the concert and bringing this combination of music to the community,” Poling said.
Along with the symphony 16 year old Juanita Miller competition winner Vatsal Vemuri will be performing with during the event.
“Performing with us is the the grand prize for the competition, and Vastal is a a very accomplished musician, especially at his age,” Poling said.
Vemuri will be performing the Piano Concerto No. 1 of Beethoven.
Tickets for the concert, along with the full schedule of the orchestra’s concerts for the year are available online at www.marshallsymphony.com.