The Marshall Symphony Orchestra is planning an art and seek music event for children and families on Oct. 1, on the east side of the historical Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall.
Tiffany Ammerman with the Symphony League said that the event is sponsored by a grant through the Jonesville Foundation, a local foundation formed in 2009 that supports nonprofits. She stated that the symphony league has a five-year grant set up through the foundation to offer educational programming through the symphony.
The event will be held Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. by the courthouse and will feature a wide range of activities for families to enjoy, as well as live music everyone will be able to recognize.
“It is important for us to provide opportunities for all of our community to have access to the symphony, You never know where another Mozart or professional musician will arise,” Ammerman said.
She said that the event will have a painting activity, mosaic cello art, face painting, corn hole boards and more for children and their families to enjoy.
The symphony will also be on-site during the event, with performers playing a number of classic Disney tune including music from the Star Wars franchise, and more.
“Exposure to all genres is important and our symphony wants to continue building younger audiences for the future,” Ammerman said, “The Marshall Symphony was born in 1951 and we are so proud that a city the size of Marshall has an orchestra continuously for all these years.”
The event is free and open to attend, with community members able to learn more on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallSymphonySociety.