The Marshall Symphony Orchestra is planning a meet the orchestra event at Telegraph Park next Saturday, on Oct. 17.
The event will run from 6 to 7 p.m., and will feature Music Director Kermit Poling on the keyboard and concert master Elizabeth O’Bannon on the violin.
Poling said that the event is free to attend, and encouraged the community to come out and enjoy some music and conversation with the local orchestra.
The performance will include a wide range of music, including classical, pieces from the Wizard of Oz and some music appropriate to Halloween. Poling said that the duo will also be sure to perform “reflection” a crowd favorite, written by Poling himself.
“What we want to do is let the audiences know that we missed them, and to put some performers back to work,” Poling said.
The event will kick off the orchestra’s season, which was put on delay this year due to COVID-19.
Poling said that O’Bannon will also be performing a similar event on Nov. 14 at the new outdoor seating area at Enoch Stomp.
“What COVID has done is put all performers out of work,” Poling said. “What we are trying to do is stay out in the spotlight. What a lot of performers, or orchestras particularly, are doing is going virtual or moving to outdoor spaces, and we opted for outdoors.”
He said that the orchestra has a number of other events that will be planned throughout the end of the year, the details of which can be found on their website at www.marshallsymphony.com.