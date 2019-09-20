The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will host the 12th annual fundraiser, Voices: The Heartland Concert, in downtown Marshall.
However, the group is doing something different this year according to Music Director, Kermit Poling.
The symphony will cover current and classic country music, including songs by Zack Brown, the Dixie Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and others.
“It’s a great time,” said Marshall Symphony Society board member Tiffany Ammerman, “Everyone can come eat, drink, dance and just enjoy themselves.”
Along with the switch from classic rock to country music, the group held auditions for vocalists for this years show.Nine people from the community were selected to perform with the group, with ages ranging from 12 to 60.
“That is something that no one has done, or is doing,” Poling said, “It is a truly unique event.”
Performers were not selected for the concert until the end of August, so he explained that they are holding extra rehearsal time to be sure that everyone is comfortable for the show.
“They are all very talented performers, but we are aware that they are not performing for thousands of people every week,” he said.
Rehearsals are open to the public and free to attend, and will be hosted on Friday in downtown Marshall under the tent, beginning at 8 p.m.
The main show will be Saturday at 8 p.m., with general admissions tickets on sale for $25 in advance, and $30 at the door.
The symphony also offers table seating at $500 for six people and $1000 for 10.
Poling said that the tables will be closest to the stage, and that community members are welcome to order food from local restaurants in advance, including Central Perks, Pazzeria by Pietro’s and the Blue Frog. The restaurants will then bring the meal over to the table number specified at the time requested.
To order a table call 903- 926-1030 by Friday. Dinner will stop being served at 7:45 p.m. for the concert.
“We are the first orchestra to do an event like this,” Ammerman said, “A lot of places have tried to replicate what we have done but none of them are quite like this.”
The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the orchestra and the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
“It’s great because you get to come out and have a great night, and also support two wonderful organizations,” Poling said.
Advance tickets are available at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Weisman Center, MRAC, KMHT Marshall, KGAS Carthage and online at www.marshallsymphony.com.