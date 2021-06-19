The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will perform its show Spring Strings: The French Connection at East Texas Baptist University today.
The show will take place at 7 p.m. on campus at the University’s Baker Auditorium at 1 Tiger Dr, Marshall.
Work from world renown composers Bach, Holst, Walker and Poulene will be central to the show.
Charles Gilbert will be a feature performer on the organ, with conductor Kermit Poling presenting the show.
Tickets are still available for the performance, and can be purchased for $25 in advance at MarshallSymphony.com or for $30 at the door.