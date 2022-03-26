The Marshall Symphony Orchestra is opening up auditions for its annual Voices 3.0 competition and concert this weekend in Jefferson.
The first round of auditions will take place at the Jefferson Institute on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. The second round of auditions will be held in Marshall at Telegraph Park on April 16, starting at 6 p.m. Both first round auditions are free to attend, and open to the public, with the third round of auditions closed to advance selected participants to the final round.
“I feel this year is going to be the best year ever,” said conductor Kermit Poling, “The performance will again be outside on the east side of the courthouse, with three audition dates scheduled.”
Community members interested in auditioning for the performance can visit www.marshallsymphony.com to download an audition form and the song list to prepare.
“The first two auditions are open to anyone. While singers are encouraged to sing from the show list, they do not have to but can choose their own songs,” Poling explained, “We will have someone at these auditions with a karaoke system so that singers can have musical backing. They can bring their own instruments as backup as well, and we’ve had singers sing with their guitars at these auditions in past years.”
Performers will be selected by the judges to advance to the final round on April 24. The finals will again include performing with the symphony band, and competitors must sing from the show’s song list at the finals. The judges will assign point values in determining the winners.
Tiffany Ammerman with the Marshall Symphony Orchestra said that this year the program is also offering something special, giving two prizes of $1,000 to the highest-ranked female and male performers based on judge’s scoring from the final round of auditions.
“These funds were very generously supplemented by KMHT, Beavers Fence Company and the Ammerman Law Firm,” she said.
Ammerman said that judges for this years competition include Jerry Hanson, Laurie Parish, Mike Parker and Reid McCain.
This year’s show is planned for May 14 on the east side of the Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Marshall, starting at 8 p.m.
Poling said that this year’s event will differ from years previous, with the symphony including classic rock selections as well as country music in its song list for the production.
“It’ll have everything from John Lennon to Dolly Parton to Garth Brooks to the Village People,” Poling said.
Ammerman said that a week of events is planned leading up to the Saturday concert, which will kick off Wednesday May 11 with the Dixieland on the Square concert planned for 6 p.m. at Telegraph Park.
During the concert Ammerman said that the Symphony will be selling boiled crawfish and fried cat fish, provided by Cajun Tex, to benefit the symphony.
“It is a fundraiser for us, which helps benefit the symphony as a 501c3 and helps us give that money right back to the community.” Ammerman said.
On Thursday, May 12 Poling, will hold his regular Conversations with the Conductor event at Telegraph Park starting at 6 p.m. During the event Ammerman said that Poling will discuss the show with the community, answering their questions and offering prizes for trivia, before performing some music for them.
On Friday that week community members are invited to attend the concert rehearsals with the symphony band, which will start in downtown at the courthouse at 6:30 p.m. After rehearsals, the symphony plans to host an after-party with KC Martin performing country western music through midnight on the square.
Tickets are available now for the concert at marshallsymphony.com, including the purchase of table seating at a table of 10 for $1,000 and a table of 6 for $500. Additionally, sponsorship opportunities are also still available for local businesses and organizations.
Anyone with any questions about auditioning, sponsorship, tickets or more can contact Ammerman at (903) 926-4413.