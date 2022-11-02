The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will continue its 71st season this weekend with its Mozart and More show planned for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Baker Auditorium at East Texas Baptist University campus.
The show will feature Mozart’s Symphony No. 25, as well as music by Scott Joplin, Antonio Vivaldi and more, and will be conducted by the symphony’s internationally renowned director Kermit Poling.
Saturday’s concert will feature soloist Giovanni De Chiaro. De Chiaro taught guitar at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg for 23 years, making his solo debut in 1976 in Carnegie Hall. He also performed at Carnegie Hall with the Mississippi Guitar Quartet, an ensemble that he established.
De Chiaro has performed throughout the United States, South America, Canada, Europe and Mexico and has performed at the White House twice for President Bill Clinton. He has over a dozen albums that he recorded for the Centaur label, which is the largest independent classical music label in the United States.
Poling said that the show will also be repeated on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Jefferson. The concert will be free and open to the public on Sunday, courtesy of the church.
Tickets for Saturday’s performance are on sale now, with tickets $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Students under 12 can attend free of charge, and other student tickets are only $10.
Tickets and Information about this concert, as well as other performances by the Marshall Symphony Orchestra are available at www.marshallsymphony.com.