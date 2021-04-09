Two resolutions regarding chattel slavery and reparations on the city’s agenda that had received a wave of public attention in the past week were removed and tabled during Thursday’s Marshall City Council meeting.
The two resolutions were in regards to chattel slave reparations and an apology for chattel slavery in Marshall. Councilwoman Vernia Calhoun requested the table, and the council unanimously voted to postpone their discussion.
City officials did not explain why the agenda items were being tabled.
Officials also tabled a resolution regarding Chapter 380 Economic Grant Promoting the City of Marshall by Eric Williams with Out the Box Productions. The tabled items can be added to the council’s agenda again at a later date.
Community and Economic Director Fabio Angell also presented on two separate public hearings Thursday, followed by council votes on the items being discussed.
The first public hearing is in regards to the Community Development Block Grant Program’s proposed budget for the year, which Angell explained was $350,000 for 2021, with $32,000 carrying over from 2020. No community members spoke during the public hearing.
This budget proposal includes funding for the new Neighborhood Improvement Program, which Angell said will be centered in New Town, including the paint program and the new façade improvement program, as well as the new Neighborhood Improvement Cleanup fund.
Council members approved the budget and action plan for the program later during the meeting.
The second public hearing presented by Angell was in regards to the creation of an historic sub-district in the city of Marshall’s downtown area.
City Manager Mark Rohr said that this is the second part of a two-part process to help create a historical downtown destination in Marshall. Angell said that the Historical Preservation Board voted unanimously to approve the district.
“Design standards are simply a tool that the preservation board has not had to preserve the historical architecture of our downtown, and really our city,” Angell said.
The district starts with North Washington Street and runs from Burleson to Austin, also including a portion of East Austin Street as well.
“We know that Marshall is a historical place and a destination for all to enjoy the historical elements,” Angell said.
Tony Crosby, the Landmark Preservation Board chairman said that the board passed and highly recommends the design standards.
“In fact, based on recommendations and suggestions for a more compatible design, these standards are very basic and many many cities do the same thing, so they aren’t extreme,” Crosby said, “What they are is encouragements. There are no real penalties associated with this.”
After the public hearing, council members approved the ordinance, which would amend the provisions for Section 32 “zoning ordinances,” adding a section designating and describing the area, the intention and design standards specific to the sub-district and providing for penalties.
Additionally, Mayor Terri Brown officially proclaimed April “Sexual Assault Awareness Month” in Marshall, stating that the city as a community needs to address these issues.
“Sexual Assault Awareness Month calls attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and impacts women, men and children of all racial, cultural and economic backgrounds in our community; and, rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment impacts our community, as shown by statistics indicating that one in five women and one in 67 men will be sexually assaulted at some point in their lives,” Brown said.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth also presented on a number of new ordinances regarding animal control during the meeting, which were tabled.
Ordinances include a confinement ordinance, a tethering ordinance, a public nuisance ordinance, an annual vaccination ordinance and spay and neuter ordinance, with exceptions.
“Really what this is doing is best practices. Our approach is that we are not going out and actively looking for this, the only time we are in contact with this is if we get a call,” Carruth said. “Our goal is not to write a bunch of tickets but to solve the issue.”
The issue was tabled after concerns were brought up by Council member Amanda Abraham, which involved the spay and neuter ordinance being mandatory for all Marshall citizens.
Council also tabled a resolution to make changes to the 2021 annual budget during the meeting. Changes included additions to the budget of $747,945, with additional funds added for streetscaping and street improvements, along with severe weather allocations and more.
Council members Abraham, Calhoun and Mica Fenton requested preliminary numbers from the 2020 budget and a full list of items needed to complete the new animal shelter project before they vote on the issue again.
Council members also approved a decision to reopen meetings to the public starting in May, while also keeping the option for community members and councilmembers to participate in the meetings virtually, according to Abraham, who proposed the agenda item.
The resolution also required those who attend in person to wear masks and to social distance while in attendance in city hall.
Council also approved a change order presented by the Director of Public Works Eric Powell for the 200 Block of North Washington Avenue Redevelopment Project.
Powell said that during the project an underground vault was uncovered that was not on the city records previously, and needed to removed and reconfigured to fit the new sidewalk without causing a trip point.