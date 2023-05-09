The first year of the new regular event Taco Wars, hosted by the City of Marshall, was a success last week in downtown Marshall.
Community members selected Los Compas food truck as the winner of the best tacos in Marshall award, with Black Bird Bathhouse selected as serving the best paired drink during the event.
“It was incredible,” said LeAnne White, the city’s economic development manager, “Our winning truck sold out.”
The event, organized by the City of Marshall in conjunction with Main Street, was where local businesses and food trucks came together around downtown Marshall to celebrate the occasion.
Food trucks sold tacos and other items for community members, who were also able to browse North Washington Street businesses and try a number of unique drink options to go along with their taco choices.
Then city officials met with the community at Telegraph Park, where everyone was able to purchase tokens to vote on their favorite food truck option and drink option for the award. Winners received a plaque and bragging rights until next year’s event.
“We really were hoping for this to become an annual thing,” White said.
Taco Wars is just one of many of the new events planned by the City of Marshall throughout 2023. Upcoming events include a new Prelude to the Blues festival, planned for May 10 at Telegraph Park.
The festival will feature music by 10 degrees down, Doug Doppler and Larry Mitchell and will be held at the park at 5:45 p.m.
More information on upcoming events planned by the city can be found at www.marshalltexas.net/222/Marshall-Main-Street.