The Marshall City Commission will vote on taking the next step on the new animal shelter on Thursday during the group’s regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
This vote will allow for the Phase 5 of the shelter project to begin by authorizing the advertisement of the request for qualifications and proposals for the design/build project.
If the request is approved by the city this will allow for qualified respondents to apply for the development, design and construction of a new animal adoption center.
In other business, during Thursday’s meeting interim commissioner of District 2 Leo Morris will be sworn into the position, taking his seat next to the other commissioners at that time.
Morris was voted into the interim position by commissioners at the last city meeting by a vote of 3 to 2, with Commissioners Marvin Bonner, Amy Ware and Vernia Calhoun voting for Morris and Mayor Terri Brown and Doug Lewis voting for another candidate, with Commissioner Larry Hurta absent from the meeting.
He will work as the Commissioner for District 2 until the May 2 special called election to fill the position.
During the meeting commissioners will also consider recommendations by the Community Development Advisory Committee regarding allocation of the community development block grant money.
Six organizations requested funding this year, along with five additional projects the CDAC recommended funding for the city in 2020.
The Boys and Girls Club requested $39,107.25 for Youth Services, with the CDAC recommending $16,250.
The Marshall and Harrison County Literacy Council requested $15,000 for adult education, with the CDAC recommended the group receives the full amount. Mission Marshall was also recommended to receive the full amount of their request this year, at $12,000 for the food pantry.
Anointing Grace Ministries made two requests for their youth services, at $91,500 and senior citizens at $100,500 with the CDAC recommending no funding for either program. The Tracy Andrus Foundation also requested $6,500 for facility rehabilitation that the CDAC recommended they do not receive.
The CDAC did recommend to the City Commission that five projects receive funding in 2020, including Owner Occupied Repairs at $100,000, to reach the city’s affordable housing goal. Code Enforcement and Demolition, with both projects designed to reach the city’s neighborhood redevelopment goal, were recommended to receive $68,000 each.
$9,792 was also recommended to be allocated to Marshall Connection, also in the hope of helping the city reach its Neighborhood Development goal. Community Development Administration was also recommended to receive $72,260 this year.
The recommendations by the CDAC total $361,302 in grant money.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth will also present on the Police Department’s annual racial profiling report during the meeting.
A full copy of the report and all of its findings can be found on the City of Marshall website, www.marshalltexas.net under Thursday, February 27th’s agenda item 12A.
Commissioner will also vote on the renewal of a marketing agreement between the city and Service Line Warranties of America, which allows for citizens to purchase warranty insurance for unexpected water/sewer utility line repairs.
The agreement has been active since 2015, with the city receiving a $0.50 licensing fee for each month a warranty is in force for the residential property owner. In 2019 the city received a payment of $3,338.73 through the agreement.
Mayor Terri Brown will also officially declare the month of February Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month with a representative of the Women’s Center of East Texas present to accept the proclamation.
The commission will also consider the second reading of an ordinance that amends Chapter 27 of the city of Marshall Code of Ordinances, removing the section on Same – Heavy vehicle parking and replacing the it with a new section titled Commercial Vehicle Parking.
The goal of this ordinance is to prohibit commercial vehicle parking in non-permitted areas, including non-permitted parking lots and residential areas.
The ordinance would prohibit commercial vehicles, defined as a truck-tractor, semi-trailer, bus, or truck or trailer that has a carrying capacity of 10 tons and has a length of 35 feet or more, from parking on public streets, alleys, or right-of ways.
The city will also vote to cancel the District 5 election in May, due to incumbent Commissioner Vernia Calhoun running unopposed in the district.
A presentation on the finances of Wonderland of Lights 2019 will also be presented at the city meeting.
All city commissioners meetings are open to the public. Any community member interested in addressing the commission is welcome to do so during the Citizens Comments portion at the beginning of every meeting.