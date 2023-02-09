The City of Marshall, through the Marshall Regional Arts Council, has taken next steps to receiving Texas state designation of its cultural arts district this month, with a letter of intent sent to Texas Commission on the Arts.
Fran Hurley, Director of MRAC, said that the organization is one of many that make up the cultural arts round table, a group of nonprofits centered around history and the arts in Marshall and Harrison County.
“One of the things that the group (the cultural arts roundtable) discussed was bringing back the city’s efforts to receive state recognition of our designated cultural arts district,” Hurley said.
The city began efforts to create a cultural arts district and receive state recognition in 2015, with city officials approving boundaries for the district in 2021. Since that time however, Hurley said no additional work has been done to follow up on next step, until the cultural arts roundtable began to get involved.
Dinora Harris, director of the Michelson Museum of Art and member of the roundtable, reached out to the TCA to discuss the options, and was informed that by applying for the recognition through a nonprofit organization, rather than through the city itself, would allow the district to apply for a number of TCA grants for the district.
For this reason the roundtable agreed that the Marshall Regional Arts Council would be the perfect fit for leading the charge in receiving this state recognition from the TCA, according to Hurley.
The district itself encompasses the majority of Marshall’s downtown area, from Memorial City Hall down Washington Street to the Marshall Depot, and also encompassing the Starr Family Home and the Michelson Museum of Art.
Hurley said that the group is also looking to potentially expand the district as well, to cover other areas such as the Marshall Convention Center and the Marshall Place Gallery.
A next step on the designation, according to Hurley, is to gather information from the public on what they would like to see from the cultural arts district. MRAC created an online survey available to the community to offer input on the district, what kind of event and entertainment they would like to see, and other areas of information.
Community members can find a link to the survey at https://survey.app.do/cultural-arts-district.
After all survey information is returned, Hurley said that the Marshall Regional Arts Council, in conjunction with the City of Marshall and the Cultural Arts Roundtable, will begin to compile the information into more specific categories.
Afterwards the group will offer more specific questions to the community and its stakeholders, once again collecting information before bringing it all to the TCA through an application in June.
“If we are approved it could mean a range of grant opportunities for Marshall that we can now apply for,” Hurley said, “It is our goal to set up and apply for these grants to put on more festivals and other entertainment events in the district that are based off what the community says they want to see.”