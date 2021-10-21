Marshall Councilmembers considered more information on a potential new vacant property ordinance during last Thursday’s meeting, taking the next steps on a program council has been considering for many months.
Originally proposed by Councilmember Vernia Calhoun, the new ordinance would require the owners of a vacant property within Marshall city limits to register with the city, as well as pay a registration fee for all of the years the property remains vacant.
Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell said that the ordinance is a way to incentivize property owners to keep their property occupied, as well as give the city a new tool to address blight in the community.
Angell said that the ordinance would be the first step in the process, and that enforcement of the ordinance would be the majority of the work. He explained that the city could either choose to do the data collection and registration in-house, or hire a third part company that specializes in the ordinance type to assist in data collection.
Michael Halpern with MuniReg LLC, a vacant property registration company based out of Cleveland, Ohio, presented on what this type of ordinance would look like for the City of Marshall, as well as the pros and cons of doing the collection in-house or outsourcing to a company.
Halpern said that the ordinance works to “turn a reactive process into a proactive process,” explaining that the company does not directly affect community blight, but does work to empower the code enforcement department to do just that.
“It’s a tool,” Halpern said, “A valuable tool, that helps address blight in the community.”
He explained that the way that the ordinance would work would be that either city staff, or company employees, would work after it is enacted to collect information on what properties in Marshall would fall into this new ordinance, as well as identify who the owners of those properties are.
The ordinance would affect all properties, residential and commercial and industrial, requiring private owners as well as banks and LLCs to register their vacant properties with the City of Marshall.
He explained that one benefit of outsourcing the data collection and fee collection work required with the ordinance would be the amount of time, and learning curve, that city staff would be saved.
Through the company’s knowledge, and already formed relationships, Halpern said that they are able to obtain higher percentages of compliance in less time.
“This is eliminating often significant time,” he said. “Because while all of this is happening, the neighbors are getting more and more frustrated, and more calls are coming in.”
Halpern said that the company is also incentivized to maximize the number of owners who comply, because they get paid through the fee for each individual property they are able to get registered for the ordinance.
Once the company collects the data on property owners and which properties are affected, they then give the information to city staff to begin contacting the owner for a plan, or to take legal action against a property for noncompliance.
“Unfortunately this is not going to solve all of the problems, but it is a valuable tool that makes a positive impact,” Halpern said.
Councilmember Marvin Bonner, Calhoun and Councilmember Amanda Abraham, all expressed approval for the ordinance, as well as interest in hiring a third party company to run data collection and compliance.
Halpern said that if approved, the company would need a month before they can begin work on compliance for the ordinance.
“We are seeing the benefits of our emphasis on appearance with increased economic development in Marshall. I believe this legislation will help add to that momentum and will result in the overall betterment of the community,” City Manager Mark Rohr said.
City Council instructed staff to move forward with the construction of a registration ordinance, as well as more information on what an average fee for such an ordinance would be.
Rohr said that he has instructed that a survey be done on meters to help the city better determine how many houses may need to be addressed through the ordinance, which he said would be wrapping up soon.
Angell also asked council to consider adding an additional staff member to help address the ordinance if approved, to assist the Community and Economic Development Department in the influx of cases they would be dealing with through the ordinance.