In preparation for the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimers a new team with Marshall Homecare and Hospice held a fundraiser, which rocketed them into first place for the Longview walk scheduled for October.
Chasity Dillard, with Marshall Homecare and Hospice, was the one who began the team for the first time this year, stating that she hoped to continue the tradition of being involved in the Alzheimer’s Association just as Chelsea Parker, a former Marshall Homecare and Hospice employee, had done.
“In our role in hospice care we have seen what Alzheimer’s does, it is one of the worst diseases for the family,” Dillard said. “I just feel like it is important, as a nurse, to get involved in this.”
This is the first year that the home decided to host a team, with nine local members signed up to help raise money and participate in the walk later this year.
On Tuesday the group hosted a hot dog lunch event where community members were able to purchase a meal of two hot dogs, chips, a drink and cookies for just $7, proceeds from which benefit the group.
Dillard said that the group sold about 80 lunches, and received an outpouring of support from the community, which propelled them into first place for fund raising in Longview.
Since this is the first year that the group has been created, Dillard said that they started with a small goal of raising $2,000. After Tuesday’s event over half of that money has already been raised.
Donations can be made in person or through the Alzheimer’s Association website, and can be made to a specific member or to the team in general, according to Dillard.
She said that the group is planning to host another lunch event to benefit the association during September, which will feature hamburgers instead of hot dogs.
More information on this event will come at a later date on the groups’ social media accounts.
“This is something we all care about, and have seen firsthand, so I feel strongly that it is important to support this walk,” Dillard said.
She said that her goal is to become more involved in the organization, and eventually start an Alzheimer’s walk in Harrison County.
“The two closest walks are in Longview or in Shreveport,” Dillard said. “So it would be really nice to have one here as well.”
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association or to support the Marshall Homecare and Hospice team visit the business’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mhchtexas and click on the link for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk for 2020.