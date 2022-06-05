A Harrison County grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Xavier Johnt’e Smith in connection with the Feb. 12 murder of 16-year-old Kaden Barrick at Marshall City Park.
In addition to murder, Smith was also indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity and riot participation. All offenses are first-degree felonies.
According to count one of the indictment, on Feb. 12, Smith allegedly caused the death of Barrick by shooting the teen with a firearm. The indictment goes on to say that with intent to cause serious bodily injury to the victim, Smith allegedly committed an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of Barrick by shooting him.
Regarding the offense for engaging in organized criminal activity, the indictment notes that on Feb. 12, Smith allegedly committed the offense of murder as a member of the criminal street gang “SRT.”
Concerning the offense of “riot participation,” the indictment charges that on Feb. 12, Smith allegedly participated in a riot, which is an assemblage of seven or more persons resulting in conduct that created an immediate danger of injury to a person, namely fighting. The indictment goes on to say that while engaged in the riot, Smith allegedly committed the offense of murder, which offense should have been anticipated as a result of the assembly, or the offense was committed in the furtherance of the purpose of the riot.
Smith, who just celebrated his 17th birthday in March, was a 16-year-old juvenile when the shooting occurred.
At the time of his Feb. 16 arrest, his name was withheld due to his age. The Marshall Police Department had reported at the time that the shooting left one juvenile dead and another injured.
Barrick was a former student at Texas Early College High School, before leaving the school earlier this year when he lost his grandmother, his mother Tori Cerda, previously told the News Messenger.
The day of the shooting, police were called around 11:34 p.m. for reports that a person had been shot. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim was later declared dead from his injuries.
Barrick just happened to be giving his friend a ride to City Park when he was fatally shot, his mother said.
Aggravated Robbery
Also for the late May term, the grand jury indicted George Kentraveon Reed, 19, of Bossier City for aggravated robbery and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle,
According to the aggravated robbery indictment, on Dec. 17, 2021, while in the course of committing theft of property, Reed allegedly threatened or placed a woman in fear of imminent bodily injury or death, by using or exhibiting a deadly weapon — a handgun.
Accident Involving Injury
The grand jury also indicted Gregory Brown, 45, of Lancaster for accident involving injury. According to the indictment, on May 21, Brown allegedly failed to remain at the scene of an accident and give his name and address, registration number, or insurance information to the injured driver of the vehicle in which the defendant was involved in a collision with.
Other Indictments
Others indicted during the late May term were:
- Shimeka Simone Collins, 43, of Fort Worth, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Calvin Lavern Williams, 65, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Ron Kent Johnston, 56, of Longview, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Carl Kenneth Pearson, 44, of Belzoni, Mississippi, possession of a controlled substance;
- Gabriel Scott Craver, 39, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kandace Marie Fatheree, 33, of Monroe, Louisiana, possession of a controlled substance;
- Anthony Dean Stonewalter, 21, of Harleton, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brittney Tatina Atkins, 30, of Crockett, possession of a controlled substance;
- Troy Wayne McRae, 59, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Sigmund Mario Turner Jr., 24, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- James Ramirez Moralez Jr., 44, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Tavarse Jamon Rose, 29, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair;
- Randall Arron Abercrombie, 37, of Waskom, possession of a controlled substance;
- Detago Tyrone English Jr., 21, of Jefferson, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Lee Lane Jefferson Jr., 22, of Marshall, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Jonathan Allen Lovely, 30, of Longview, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Preston Cole McGinnis, 36, of Henderson, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Brittney Tatina Atkins, 30, of Crockett, burglary of a habitation;
- Henry Charles Johnson, 33, of Marshall, burglary of a habitation;
- Matthew Dillon George, 30, of Longview, burglary of a habitation;
- Isaac Oneal Henderson, 30, of Waskom, assault family violence.