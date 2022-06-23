Marshall City Councilmembers will consider the approval of a number of applications for this year’s Community Development Block grant funds at their Thursday meeting.
The CDBG funds are part of a program that offers annual grant funds to cities, states and counties to develop their local urban communities.
The goal of the grant funds is to support low- to moderate-income residents as well as work to remove blight and slum within communities. At least 70 percent of the non-administrative funds must be used to benefit low- to moderate-income residents.
The total proposed distribution of funds is $362,125, broken down with $50,750 dedicated to public service, $72,425 designated to administrative funds and $238,950 dedicated to non-administrative funds.
The public service funds will be utilized to benefit a number of community projects and nonprofit organizations if approved.
Recommendations for public funds include The Boys and Girls Club, which is recommended to receive $16,250; the Mission Marshall food pantry is recommended to receive $12,000; the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council is recommended to received $6,000; Communities in Schools is recommended to receive $10,000; and neighborhood clean-ups are recommended to receive $6,500.
Other Agenda Items
During the meeting, councilmembers will also consider official approval of the completed 100 block of East Houston Street Redevelopment project, including the release of the final payment and retainage to the contractor of the project.
Council will also consider an amendment to the city’s vacant property registration ordinance, which would alter the fee structure of the ordinance among other changes.
The proposed changes include the addition of a detailed standard of care, as to determine which properties qualify under the ordinance, which was utilized from 2015 International Building Codes.
The amendment also alters the renewal date, making it a year to the day of registration and adds a $50 late fee, which will be applied if the property owner fails to complete the registration within the specified time from notification to register.
Council will consider bids on the city’s planned annual street scaping project for 2022 and officially award the contract for the upcoming project.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was $1,440,740, with East Texas Bridge of Longview, L.S. Equipment Co. of Henderson and Rayford Truck and Tractor of Marshall all putting in applications for the bid.
L.S. Equipment Co. of Henderson offered the lowest bid on the project at $1,560,255.
Council will discuss and possibly take action to approve a resolution which would allow City Manager Terrell Smith to submit one or more applications to the DR-4485 HMGP applications to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The approval would allow Smith to commit matching funds from the city of Marshall for the application(s).
Council will consider an ordinance amending Chapter 12 Garbage, Trash and Weeds of the city’s code of ordinances. The ordinance allows for a rate increase by Republic Services, which raise the rate of all residential and commercial waste services by 3% on Jan. 1, 2023.
City Finance Director Dawn Jones will also present to council on Thursday about a potential alteration to the city’s 2021 annual budget.
The changes, if approved, would alter 2021 funds by transferring $12,188 for HOT Funds from Maintenance & Operating to Salaries & Wages, $5,955 for the Municipal Drainage Fund, transferring from Maintenance & Operating to Salaries & Wages transferring $344,298 for the Pet Adoption Fund from fund balance to the Buildings Street Improvement fund, and for the general fund transferring $502,247 from fund balance to Street Improvement line.
The city council meeting will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at ww.marshalltexas.net.