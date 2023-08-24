The Marshall City Council will host a public hearing for a special use permit for the Blue Buckle Building and schedule two public hearings for the upcoming 2024 city budget during Thursday’s regular city council meeting.
Council will host both a public hearing to hear community comments on the Blue Buckle apartment project, as well as consider approval of a special use permit for it.
The permit would allow for the Blue Buckle building, located at 200 S. Columbus St., to create apartment buildings within the vacant building. The building is already zoned appropriately for the project but requires a special use permit for apartments to be placed in that location downtown.
The project’s special use permit was already approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this year.
Additionally, council will consider approval of a resolution scheduling two public hearings for the public on the fiscal 2024 budget. An additional two public hearings will be planned during the meeting regarding the proposed tax rate of $0.565 per $100 valuation, which is an increase from last year’s tax rate.
Community members will also hear from Police Chief Cliff Carruth during the meeting, as he presents an annual report for the City of Marshall’s Pet Adoption Center.
The presentation will include updates on the shelter’s operations, statistics regarding animals saved and treated, as well as recognition of volunteers with the shelter and the Friends of Marshall Animals.
Carruth with also present to council on the upcoming Citizen Police Academy, hosted by the Marshall Police Department. The academy is a week’s long program that allows citizens to get a more in-depth look at its police department, get to know officers, and build community and police relations.
Council will also discuss and potentially act upon authorizing City Manager Terrell Smith to execute a letter of intent with Performance Services Inc. to provide Marshall with an investment grade audit. The city audit is in compliance with the Texas Local Government Code 302.
The meeting is planned for 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and is open to the public. All public hearing items are scheduled in addition to the regular citizens comments portion of the meeting.
More information and direct links to view the meeting virtually can be found on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net.