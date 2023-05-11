The Marshall City Council will consider approval for city officials to apply for a grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield to fund a new fitness court at a Marshall park at their Thursday meeting.
The grant funds being applied for by the city would be for $50,000 through the National Fitness Campaign to install the fitness court at a yet-to-be-determined location at Marshall’s City Park.
The fitness court itself, if it is approved by council and the grant funds are approved by Blue Cross Blue Shield, would be a free, full body workout court with a coinciding phone app that would allow community members access to a complete outdoor gym.
The fitness court would not only provide equipment for use by the community, but also free instruction for use of the court, all through the National Fitness Campaign. The new fitness court would also feature a public art element.
Other Agenda Items
During Thursday’s meeting, councilmembers will also hear a number of items regarding the Marshall Economic Development Corporation, presented by Executive Director Rush Harris.
Harris will present on a request for expenditures over $50,000 from City Council for a new Project Epsilon, which involves workplace development.
The presentation stated that the new project would include funding for workforce training program grants and other types of funding to continue to establish a link between Marshall ISD campuses and the local Texas State Technical Colege.
Harris will also present to council on MEDCO’s semi-annual report to the City Council. The item was rescheduled from the last regular council meeting due to a scheduling issue.
Councilmembers will also consider awarding a bid contract for fuel supply to the City of Marshall.
Bids were for about 120,000 gallons of 87 octane unleaded fuel and approximately 100,000 gallons of No. 2 diesel fuel annually, which is required by the city.
Bid openings were held earlier this month, with one bid proposal submitted from Pete McCarty Oil Co., Inc. of Marshall for the profit margin of $0.10 per gallon for each fuel type.
Council will also break into closed session during the meeting to hold the annual evaluation of the city judge and the city manager. Council will also discuss legal matters with the city attorney, and consider Project Epsilon during the closed session.
After closed session, councilmembers will reconvene to officially vote on Project Epsilon before closing the meeting.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, as well as streamed online at www.facebook.com/marshalltexas.net. More information about the upcoming meetings and instructions on how to speak during citizen’s comments can be found at www.marshalltexas.net/.