The Marshall City Council will consider and discuss the next phases of the city’s ongoing streetscaping program in downtown at a regular meeting Thursday.
Two phases of the multi-step program have already been completed, with the most recent work completed on the 100 block of East Houston Street in May 2021.
On Thursday, council will consider the next steps of the plan, considering both design and construction costs for the last three construction phases.
Public Works Director Eric Powell will present the item to councilmembers, with estimates for the design of the 100 and 200 blocks of East and West Houston Street, as well as the design of the 400 block of North Washington Street.
Design costs for the 100 and 200 blocks of Houston Street is expected to be about $47,500, with design costs for the 400 Block of North Washington Street estimated to be $32,000.
Cost estimates for the construction on both phases, as well as the 300 block of North Washington will also be presented on Thursday.
The 300 block of North Washington was sent to be designed earlier in the project, with construction costs of this phase estimated at $381,000. Construction costs for the 100 and 200 blocks of Houston Street are estimated to be over $575,000 and $354,000 for the project planned for the 400 block of North Washington Street.
Other Items
Additionally during the meeting, council will consider a report on the pilot program the City of Marshall has been participating in with the installation of new water meters.
A representative from SecureVision of America, Inc. will present an update of the pilot program Marshall has been participating in regarding installing Kamstrup water meters within city limits.
Council will also consider a rezoning request on Thursday for the property located at 1300 George Gregg St. The request is to change the zoning of the property from single family detached to duplex, triplex or quadruplex.
Council will also consider raising two water billing fees during Thursday’s regular meeting. City Secretary Nikki Smith will present on the item, which proposes raising the deposit fee for renters from $100 to $150, as well as raise the disconnection fee from $45 to $50.
A representative from the Pattillo, Brown & Hill, L.P. law firm will also present to council on Thursday, presenting information on the city’s 2021 audit.
Council will also vote to award the child safety fees collected through the city again this year the Martin House in Marshall. This year’s fee’s accumulated to $31,500, which is annually donated to the nonprofit organization.
Council will also break into closed session during Thursday’s meeting to conduct the annual review of City Manager Terrell Smith.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Marshall City Hall, and will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.